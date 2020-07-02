skd watersafety 120314 p02 (copy)

Swim instructor Karissa Skeens catches Elias Fagins, 7, a Roanoke elementary school student learning about water safety in December 2014 at the Kirk Family YMCA. A community fundraising effort to reopen Roanoke's outdoor public pools in 2021 will use part of the money raised to pay for swimming lessons for families at the Kirk Family Y pool.

 The Roanoke Times | File 2014

The group that has been raising money to reopen Roanoke's two public swimming pools will use some of the funds to provide swim lessons for local families.

Supporters have raised more than $50,000 to open the Fallon Park and Washington Park swimming pools, which are closed this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because it is unlikely the pools will reopen this year, the group will give $20,000 to the Kirk Family YMCA to provide free memberships and swim lessons to Roanoke families. The lessons will happen in the YMCA's indoor, family swimming pool.

The group announced details about the YMCA lessons Thursday during a news conference.

Roanoke planned to keep the pools closed for two summers because of budget constraints related to the pandemic. In June, supporters launched a GoFundMe page to raise money to open the public swimming pools next summer. Thanks to individual and business donations, the group shattered its fundraising goal of $30,000 within a week.

People can make contributions online at www.gofundme.com/f/keep-roanoke-city-public-pools-open.

Tags

Ralph Berrier Jr. has worked at The Roanoke Times since 1993, was the paper’s music reporter from 2000-2007 and he currently writes the Dadline parenting column and is a general assignment features reporter.

Recommended for you

Load comments