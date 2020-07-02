The group that has been raising money to reopen Roanoke's two public swimming pools will use some of the funds to provide swim lessons for local families.
Supporters have raised more than $50,000 to open the Fallon Park and Washington Park swimming pools, which are closed this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because it is unlikely the pools will reopen this year, the group will give $20,000 to the Kirk Family YMCA to provide free memberships and swim lessons to Roanoke families. The lessons will happen in the YMCA's indoor, family swimming pool.
The group announced details about the YMCA lessons Thursday during a news conference.
Roanoke planned to keep the pools closed for two summers because of budget constraints related to the pandemic. In June, supporters launched a GoFundMe page to raise money to open the public swimming pools next summer. Thanks to individual and business donations, the group shattered its fundraising goal of $30,000 within a week.
People can make contributions online at www.gofundme.com/f/keep-roanoke-city-public-pools-open.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.