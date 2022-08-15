Poor Mountain plot to remain protected

A sizable plot of land under development pressure on Poor Mountain will remain protected through a grant from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

The state agency recently acquired the 78-acre-plus parcel from Urban Forestry Management LLC with the $236,847 grant from the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation, according to a DCR news release.

“We are excited to be able to protect this key parcel with a ridgeline near a populated area that enhances outdoor recreation while conserving habitat for imperiled species,” DCR Director Matt Wells said in the release. “This acquisition … is important to the long-term ecological integrity of the natural resources in the area.”

The expansion of the Poor Mountain Natural Area Preserve will protect the viewshed of the ridgeline and mountainside parcel on Twelve O'clock Knob Road south of Salem in Roanoke County.

The land can be seen by residents of Salem and southwest Roanoke, as well as from McAfee Knob and Peaks of Otter on the Appalachian Trail, according to the release.

In addition to protecting the viewshed, preserving the land will also protect the world’s largest population of the globally rare piratebush, also known as Buckleya distichophylla.

“This population of piratebush and the surrounding central Appalachian forest community are truly irreplaceable,” Jason Bulluck, director of the Virginia Natural Heritage Program, said in the release.

The forest is also filled with a mixture of hardwoods and pines and is considered ecologically significant with high biodiversity, according to the DCR. It also contains a headwater stream of the Roanoke River and a drinking water spring used for several generations.

The Poor Mountain Natural Area Preserve is now made up of 1,404 acres, and the first tract was conserved in 1991 and is now the fourth largest DCR-owned natural area preserve, according to DCR.