Poor Mountain preserve expanded by nearly 400 acres

Shortly before construction of Mountain Valley began in 2018, the company struck an agreement with several state agencies to establish a $27.5 million fund to compensate for the forest fragmentation and water pollution expected from clearing land and digging trenches for the massive buried pipe.

The money was then passed on to several conservation groups, which have awarded grants for projects across Southwest Virginia.

More than half of the money, $15 million, went to the Virginia Outdoors Foundation, which in turn gave $500,000 to DCR for the purchase of the Poor Mountain properties in the first round of grants.

Another $452,500 grant in 2019 was dedicated to the purchase of another 100 acres adjacent to the preserve area. DCR has not completed that transaction.

The preserve’s forested slopes constitute a portion of the headwaters of four watersheds that flow into the Roanoke River. State officials said the additional land will help protect those waters and mitigate urban heat from the Roanoke Valley, the most developed area in Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

In natural area preserves, unlike state parks, the primary focus is not on outdoor recreation.

However, the Poor Mountain preserve has about 4 miles of hiking trails, accessible from a parking area on Twelve O’Clock Knob Road.

