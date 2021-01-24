Positive vibes

BLACKSBURG — Vicky Dierckx is the town’s go-to person for happiness.
She’s not a therapist and she doesn’t try to figure out what’s wrong with anyone. The goal of the classes she teaches is to provide tools and habits to help people lead happier, more fulfilling lives.
Yes, anyone can increase happiness, says the chipper Belgian-born psychologist – even during a pandemic and no matter what their genetic disposition.
“According to studies, 50 percent of happiness is determined by your genes and 10 percent by your life circumstances. But 40 percent of your happiness is under your control, determined by your intentional actions, attitude and the way you handle situations,” Dierckx said. “You can make a big difference in how you feel.”
In her happiness classes for Virginia Tech students and New River Valley senior citizens, Dierckx hands out assignments, giving the participants activities that can raise their spirits. Homework includes walking in nature, expressing gratitude and practicing acts of kindness.
Dierckx, who holds a Ph.D. in psychology from Ghent University, has facilitated numerous happiness groups for Tech students and teaches “Personal Well-being and Professional Success” at Tech’s Pamplin College of Business. For the past two years, she’s filled up happiness classes for people over 50 at Tech’s Lifelong Learning Institute. Her next LLI class is slated to begin Feb. 18.
While being upbeat is more fun, Dierckx stresses that having unpleasant emotions is okay and adaptive. Feeling sad can be a sign something needs to change.
Dierckx had a bout with being “not so happy” herself five years ago after her family moved to Blacksburg for her husband’s job. Her visa didn’t allow her to work.
“I didn’t feel so good, so I started studying the science of happiness,” she said. “This field didn’t even exist when I was in graduate school. Then, we worked on fixing negative emotions such as anxiety and getting a person to feel okay. Now I see we shouldn’t stop there. We should help people be happy.”
Around 2000, the president of the American Psychological Association, Martin Seligman, introduced the new “happiness psychology” and is credited as being the father of positive psychology, Dierckx says.
She read copiously of the thousands of studies published on the subject and developed courses to teach when she obtained her permanent resident status. Dierckx also spoke on the topic to classes at Virginia Tech and Radford University, to Blacksburg women’s groups and to Pulaski County employees. She has enhanced others’ happiness as well as her own.
“My classes and lectures are grounded in science. The activities I assign are based on studies with proven results,” Dierckx said.
Some of her interventions seem especially applicable to pandemic situations – expressive writing, for instance. In one study, a group of laid-off managers were asked to write daily on their feelings about their job loss while others wrote only about their plans for the day. After eight months, more than half of the expressive writing group had found full-time employment, compared with 24% of non-expressive writers and 14% of a non-writing comparison group.
“The expressive writers felt bad as they wrote about their feelings,” Dierckx said, “but they went deeper and often came up with plans and strategies.”
Dierckx likes to begin with a simple assignment for training the brain, “Three Good Things,” that is surprisingly hard for some people. Coming up with three positive things that happened each day takes maybe three minutes, but doing it sincerely and regularly enough to become a habit is the actual challenge.
“We have a negative bias,” Dierckx said. “Focusing on mistakes, dangers and negative things kept us alive during times when predators jumped out of the bushes. But now we can relax more and feel gratitude for what was good or went right.”
When part of the staff at Duke University Medical Center’s neonatal intensive care unit practiced this exercise each night, researchers found significant improvement in feelings of stress and depression after just two weeks, Dierckx said. The practice apparently became a habit because even six months later, those who participated in the exercise were still showing its positive effects.
Other happiness exercises Dierckx encourages are physical exercise, limiting negative rumination to scheduled times, connecting with others and taking time for mindfulness – which in her class means slowly savoring a Belgian chocolate. She also recommends setting goals, because happy people live with purpose.
Tech students in Dierckx’s business class chose broad goals reflecting their core values, such as “I will inject as much kindness into this world as I can” and “I will live curiously.” Several of her mature students adopted dramatic goals, one losing 80 pounds and another embarking on a degree program at Virginia Tech. Dierckx keeps in touch with many former students through a weekly happiness newsletter.
Happiness can’t really be found through a direct pursuit, but rather as a side effect during meaningful, rewarding activities, Dierckx acknowledges. Quick fixes, such as shopping sprees and bingeing on a favorite food, give fleeting happiness and set you up to pursue the next quick fix, she says.
“No one can be happy all the time. It isn’t healthy to deny the shadow side,” Dierckx said. “A Belgian study once showed that people who feel a diversity of emotions over time use less medication and have fewer doctor visits than people who show only a limited range of emotions. So it’s fine not to feel joy or happiness all the time. In fact, it would be worrisome if one were always positive and happy.”
Adding more happiness to one’s life is still a reasonable goal, she said.
Dierckx’ Lifelong Learning class, “Learn to be Happier: Practice the New Science of Happiness,” will be offered over Zoom on Thursday mornings this winter. LLI program director Pat Hyer said Dierckx launched the institute’s pilot online class last spring and proved herself an engaging and welcoming facilitator.
“Vicky demonstrated that meaningful conversations can be held in the Zoom format,” Hyer said.
Registration for Lifelong Learning classes – including Happiness – begins at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 25, at www.cpe.vt.edu/lifelonglearning/registration.html.