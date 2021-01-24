Positive vibes

Some of her interventions seem especially applicable to pandemic situations – expressive writing, for instance. In one study, a group of laid-off managers were asked to write daily on their feelings about their job loss while others wrote only about their plans for the day. After eight months, more than half of the expressive writing group had found full-time employment, compared with 24% of non-expressive writers and 14% of a non-writing comparison group.

“The expressive writers felt bad as they wrote about their feelings,” Dierckx said, “but they went deeper and often came up with plans and strategies.”

Dierckx likes to begin with a simple assignment for training the brain, “Three Good Things,” that is surprisingly hard for some people. Coming up with three positive things that happened each day takes maybe three minutes, but doing it sincerely and regularly enough to become a habit is the actual challenge.

“We have a negative bias,” Dierckx said. “Focusing on mistakes, dangers and negative things kept us alive during times when predators jumped out of the bushes. But now we can relax more and feel gratitude for what was good or went right.”