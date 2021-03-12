Possible police impersonation on I-81 being investigated

A driver on Interstate 81 might have been stopped last weekend by a person pretending to be a police officer.

The incident, reported to have happened Sunday at mile marker 159, is being investigated by the Virginia State Police and the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office, according to a post from the sheriff’s office.

A woman reported being stopped by someone who she suspected was impersonating an officer, officials wrote.

No other details were immediately released. Anyone who saw the incident or who has information is asked to contact the state police at 1-800-542-5959 or #77.

The sheriff’s office offered tips for drivers who find themselves being pulled over by an unmarked police car in an isolated area: slow down and acknowledge the attempt to stop you by turning on your signal to indicate you plan to pull over; try to stop in a well-lit area or where others are present; call 911 to confirm the unmarked vehicle is legitimate; lock your car door and don’t get out to meet the officer; pay attention to what they’re asking and look for a uniform or credentials.

Drivers who are uncomfortable during a traffic stop also can request that a marked patrol car or supervisor respond, officials wrote.