Post-holiday COVID surge leads to higher death counts this week

“We know we peaked in January. We know our activity is declining, although we cannot let our guard down. We are still at substantial level of disease activity,” Morrow said. “If we go back to September, these numbers would have frightened us, so I don’t want people to relax those community mitigation strategies.”

Morrow also talked about vaccination efforts and anticipation of getting more doses when Johnson & Johnson's vaccine gets final approval.

Dr. Danny Avula, coordinator of the state’s vaccine effort, said in a weekly press call Friday that Virginia could get 69,000 doses of the one-shot vaccine late next week.

He said Virginia already heard that it will receive 20,000 additional doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the coming week, for a total 180,000 first doses. Also, CVS continues to receive 26,000 weekly doses, and other pharmacies across the state are sharing another 26,000 doses through the federal pharmacy program. Avula said he expects those doses, too, will increase.

“I really think we will be able to get through our 1b population by the third week of April. That’s what it is looking like,” he said.