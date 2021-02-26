Post-holiday COVID surge leads to higher death counts this week

The daily death counts for COVID-19 in Virginia have registered much higher this week than in recent weeks, a result of the surge in cases in early and mid-January.
Other disease indicators — new case counts are falling, vaccination rates rising — prompted the governor to roll back some restrictions, including allowing later liquor sales, letting Virginians to be out after midnight and permitting more fans at outdoor sporting events.
The Virginia Department of Health on Friday added 234 deaths, bringing the tally to 8,197, and capping a week of triple figures.
Some of the newly reported deaths occurred weeks ago, and the health department is now catching up on case investigations and reports that piled up when new cases of the virus surged dramatically following the holidays.
And some are people dying now who were infected then.
“You will hear epidemiologists refer to death as being a lagging indicator. We had a big upsurge in cases that peaked in January. Cases that then preceded to unfortunately die. That happens later,” Dr. Norman Oliver, Virginia’s health commissioner, said earlier in the week during the governor’s press conference.
Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, addressed it on Friday, as well, explaining that it can take a week or two following infection for someone to be admitted to the hospital, where they can stay for weeks or months before dying. Spikes in deaths follow spikes in cases and do not give a picture of current transmission.
“We know we peaked in January. We know our activity is declining, although we cannot let our guard down. We are still at substantial level of disease activity,” Morrow said. “If we go back to September, these numbers would have frightened us, so I don’t want people to relax those community mitigation strategies.”
Morrow also talked about vaccination efforts and anticipation of getting more doses when Johnson & Johnson's vaccine gets final approval.
Dr. Danny Avula, coordinator of the state’s vaccine effort, said in a weekly press call Friday that Virginia could get 69,000 doses of the one-shot vaccine late next week.
He said Virginia already heard that it will receive 20,000 additional doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the coming week, for a total 180,000 first doses. Also, CVS continues to receive 26,000 weekly doses, and other pharmacies across the state are sharing another 26,000 doses through the federal pharmacy program. Avula said he expects those doses, too, will increase.
“I really think we will be able to get through our 1b population by the third week of April. That’s what it is looking like,” he said.
The current eligibility phase includes anyone 65 and older, and adults of any age with underlying health conditions that put them at risk of serious illness from COVID, along with essential workers and people in homeless shelters and correctional facilities.
Demand for the vaccine is still running much higher than supply, and the approval of a third vaccine is expected to help. However, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in trials did not prevent infections to the same degree as the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna products.
Avula said he understands that people might prefer one vaccine over another and said people should be told in advance which vaccine will be given out at clinics.
“From our perspective, from public health, this is a phenomenal option. The fact, not only will logistics make it much easier to work with — no freezing required, refrigeration only, one dose, not two — but the data that matters most, [J&J is] 100% effective against hospitalization and death,” he said. “I do understand there are segments of our community that may question that or want to dig into the data more, so we have to make sure we message that well and really explain what the data mean.”
Avula expects that by June the dynamic will shift from trying to meet demand to convincing people who are reluctant to be vaccinated.
The goal is to vaccinate 5 million adult Virginians, or 75% of the population.