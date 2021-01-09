Post-holidays surge of COVID-19 cases in Virginia and across greater Roanoke region continues

The post-holidays surge of COVID-19 cases in Virginia continued Saturday with the highest one-day increase to date and the state's fourth consecutive day of more than 5,000 new cases diagnosed.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 5,798 new cases for a total of 393,715 since the pandemic began, the seventh day with more than 5,000 new cases since New Year's Eve. Hospitalizations increased 54 to 19,025 in total, and deaths increased by 69 to 5,381 attributed to COVID-19 since the spring. The seven-day testing positivity rate was 16.7%, more than double the rate on Thanksgiving Day.

Localities in the Roanoke region and New River Valley, with the exception of Craig County, continued to report increases. The highest was in Bedford County, with 116 new cases, followed by 67 in Montgomery County. To the east, Lynchburg reported 90 new cases.

As of Saturday, 156,429 people in Virginia had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 7,520 over Friday, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 11,023 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses. Virginia has an estimated population of 8.53 million.