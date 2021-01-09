 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Post-holidays surge of COVID-19 cases in Virginia and across greater Roanoke region continues
0 comments

Post-holidays surge of COVID-19 cases in Virginia and across greater Roanoke region continues

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The post-holidays surge of COVID-19 cases in Virginia continued Saturday with the highest one-day increase to date and the state's fourth consecutive day of more than 5,000 new cases diagnosed.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 5,798 new cases for a total of 393,715 since the pandemic began, the seventh day with more than 5,000 new cases since New Year's Eve. Hospitalizations increased 54 to 19,025 in total, and deaths increased by 69 to 5,381 attributed to COVID-19 since the spring. The seven-day testing positivity rate was 16.7%, more than double the rate on Thanksgiving Day.

Localities in the Roanoke region and New River Valley, with the exception of Craig County, continued to report increases. The highest was in Bedford County, with 116 new cases, followed by 67 in Montgomery County. To the east, Lynchburg reported 90 new cases.

As of Saturday, 156,429 people in Virginia had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 7,520 over Friday, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 11,023 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses. Virginia has an estimated population of 8.53 million.

Statewide, 482,525 doses have been distributed.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Saturday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 5,798 to 393,715

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 54 to 19,025

Statewide deaths: Up 69 to 5,381

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 11 to 882

Bath County: Up 3 to 204

Bedford County: Up 116 to 3,697

Botetourt County: Up 22 to 1,483

Buena Vista: Up 3 to 573

Covington: Up 4 to 449

Craig County: Down 1 to 154

Floyd County: Up 10 to 569

Franklin County: Up 54 to 2,648

Giles County: Up 16 to 744

Lexington: Up 14 to 678

Lynchburg: Up 90 to 4,788

Montgomery County: Up 67 to 5,572

Pulaski County: Up 21 to 1,763

Radford: Up 14 to 1,611

Roanoke: Up 24 to 5,618

Roanoke County: Up 54 to 5,138

Rockbridge County: Up 14 to 778

Salem: Up 6 to 1,280

Wythe County: Up 14 to 1,473

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "One Night in Miami"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert