Power companies and road crews work to dig Virginians out of the snow

Crews across the Roanoke and New River valleys and beyond spent the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday clearing major roads and side streets in the wake of Sunday's winter storm.

Roanoke's final official snowfall tally counted 8 inches, which is the city's biggest storm since Dec. 9, 2018, when 15 inches fell. Across the region, areas received anywhere from 5 to 9 inches of snowfall, with up to 2 of those inches falling as sleet.

Below freezing temperatures are expected Monday night as well, which could increase the risk of refreezing on some roads, and black ice, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

VDOT equipment operators worked in 12-hour rotating shifts to clear roads Sunday and Monday.

As of late Monday afternoon, Interstates 81, 581 and 77 were clear, but motorists were cautioned to watch for slick spots, particularly on ramps, bridges and overpasses. Conditions on primary roads were mostly clear by the afternoon, according to a news release from VDOT’s Salem District.

Crews made progress clearing the deep snow from neighborhood streets and secondary roads by Monday afternoon, VDOT reported.

However, gusty winds Monday are causing snow to blow and drift in some areas and this may cause previously plowed roads to cover in snow again.

VDOT Communications Manager Jason Bond said the sleet that fell over the weekend could be beneficial for road crews.

"Sleet on top of snow can help prevent it from drifting or blowing," Bond said. "Sleet has the benefit of keeping snow totals down especially if it comes as part of a storm with mixed precipitation."

Sleet can be plowed just like snow and it is easier to clear than freezing rain, which coats roads with ice, Bond said.

Temperatures are expected to climb near 50 degrees on Wednesday with a chance of rain, which could help with melting. But cold weather is returning later this week with a chance of more snow.

Low temperatures and gusty winds were creating risks Monday for Appalachian Power Co. crews working to restore electricity to customers in Southwest Virginia.

As of Monday morning, more than 6,500 Virginians were without power due to the storm. Amherst, Grayson and Pulaski counties were the most affected, according to a news release from Appalachian Power. By early evening, crews had restored power to 75% of Virginians who had lost electricity, leaving just 1,300 people still affected.

Appalachian Power officials said all Virginia customers should have their power restored before Tuesday.

High winds could lead to additional outages if snow-laden trees fall down and affect power lines.

Nearly 250 line mechanics and assessors from Appalachian Power’s sister company Indiana Michigan Power arrived Saturday night to assist with storm restoration.

Weather Journal columnist Kevin Myatt contributed to this report.

