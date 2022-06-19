Power expected to be almost fully restored by Monday after Friday storms

Only about 8,000 Virginia customers of Appalachian Power remained without electricity on Sunday afternoon, down from 61,000 shortly after gusty winds in and near thunderstorms moved through the western and central parts of the commonwealth early Friday evening.

Amherst County had about one-third of remaining customers without power, with almost 2,500. There were fewer than 300 without power in each of the localities in and around the Roanoke and New River valleys as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

Aside from some isolated locations in the far southwest corner of the state, Appalachian Power indicated on its website that it expects all power to be restored by Monday. The utility, on its website, said more than 3,000 workers were involved in the power restoration effort, with crews arriving Sunday from Kentucky and Ohio to assist. Mild, dry weather is helping with the restoration effort.

