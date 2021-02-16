 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Power line repairs lead to closure of Appalachian Trail segment
0 comments

Power line repairs lead to closure of Appalachian Trail segment

{{featured_button_text}}

A downed power line has closed a 15-mile stretch of the Appalachian Trail along the West Virginia-Virginia state line.

An Appalachian Power Co. line broke late Sunday due to snow and ice, and the scenic footpath will be shut down for safety reasons while repairs are made, according to Beth Christensen, a district ranger for the U.S. Forest Service.

The portion of the trail, which runs along the ridgeline of Peters Mountain in the Jefferson National Forest, is expected to remain closed until April 1, Christensen said.

The Appalachian Trail Conservancy is advising hikers not to use the trail from where it crosses Clendenin Road near Pearisburg in Giles County to the Pine Swamp Branch Shelter, 15 miles to the north.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert