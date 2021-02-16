Power line repairs lead to closure of Appalachian Trail segment

A downed power line has closed a 15-mile stretch of the Appalachian Trail along the West Virginia-Virginia state line.

An Appalachian Power Co. line broke late Sunday due to snow and ice, and the scenic footpath will be shut down for safety reasons while repairs are made, according to Beth Christensen, a district ranger for the U.S. Forest Service.

The portion of the trail, which runs along the ridgeline of Peters Mountain in the Jefferson National Forest, is expected to remain closed until April 1, Christensen said.

The Appalachian Trail Conservancy is advising hikers not to use the trail from where it crosses Clendenin Road near Pearisburg in Giles County to the Pine Swamp Branch Shelter, 15 miles to the north.

