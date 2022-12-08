 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Power outage cancels Wednesday classes at Westside Elementary School

A power outage led to the closure of Westside Elementary School on Wednesday.

According to Teresa Hamilton Hall, a spokesperson for Appalachian Power, the outage was caused by a broken crossarm on a utility pole near Cove Road.

“The outage affected 1,050 customers, including the school,” Hamilton said.

The outage was first reported at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, with Appalachian Power advising Roanoke City Public Schools officials that the outage would not be fixed until 11 a.m. The closure was announced shortly after.

While power had been restored to the area at 8 a.m., The school was not reopened.

“When we announced the closure, we were told it wouldn’t be restored until the middle of the day,” Claire Mitzel, media relations coorindator for Roanoke City Public Schools said. “We couldn’t just open back up, because parents would have already made plans.”

Classes will resume at their usual time at Westside Elementary School on Thursday.

