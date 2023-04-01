Thousands were without power in Virginia on Saturday due to high winds that rolled in at midday.

Across Southwest, Southside and central Virginia, roughly 31,400 Appalachian Power Co. customers were without service as of 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the company reported. Outages also affected 49,000 customers in West Virginia and 2,600 customers in Tennessee.

Based on Appalachian Power Co.’s online outage map, Roanoke hovered around 1,200 outages throughout the daylight hours Sunday, but as many as 2,600 customers were without power in the city around 3:30 p.m.

The Appalachian Power press release attributed the outages to tree-related damage in the wake of high winds.

“Outages began to rise this afternoon, and will likely continue to build through the night until damaging winds subside,” the release said.

Also on Saturday, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg issued a high wind warning for Southwest Virginia, advising of west winds expected to reach 20 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 55 to 65 mph. The warning went into effect 8 a.m. Saturday and was set to expire at 4 a.m. Sunday.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are likely. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles,” the warning said.

Until the weather passes, the Appalachian Power press release said it will be difficult to estimate the time remaining to restore power. The release also indicated that as long as winds are high, it will be unsafe to repair some of the outages.

“Wind gusts over 30 mph are creating unsafe conditions for workers aloft in buckets. ... We will not be able to provide accurate restoration estimates until the weather threat passes and damage assessors are able to determine the extent of damage to electrical facilities,” the release said.

Appalachian Power expects the severe weather to abate by Sunday morning, though.

In Roanoke, some of the outages affected traffic lights, and power crews could be seen driving around the city throughout the day. The utility was braced for the weather, the release said, with more than 1,600 workers out to restore electric service and at least 100 additional call center employees on hand.

“In advance of the storm the company secured more than 200 line workers from outside the company’s service area that are traveling from as far away as Texas and Louisiana to assist with restoration,” the release said.