Power outages continue after Saturday storm

Appalachian Power on Monday said about 13,400 customers remained without power from Saturday’s ice storm.

Franklin County had the most customers, 5,242, still without service. Other counties most affected are 2,235 customers in Henry County, 647 in Campbell County and 739 in Pittsylvania.

The power company said it expected to have service restored late Monday for customers in Montgomery and Roanoke counties.

Customers in Amherst, Bedford, Campbell, Franklin and Patrick counties are expected to be back online by 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Customers in Floyd and Henry counties can expect service by 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Damage from ice on Saturday left about 42,000 customers without service during peak of the outage.