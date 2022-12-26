 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Power restored for most in Roanoke region

The lights are back on for 90% of the 50,000 Appalachian Power Co.’s customers who lost power Friday, the utility announced just before noon Monday.

As of Appalachian Power’s Monday announcement, there were still hundreds without power in Roanoke, Roanoke County and surrounding localities. With a little more than 1,600 outages remaining, Franklin County had the most people still without power, followed by Lynchburg with 1,234 outages and Roanoke County/Roanoke with 1,018 and 580 outages, respectively.

“More than 1,100 workers remain committed to restoring electric service. … Crews are making great progress to complete service restoration today,” Appalachian’s Monday announcement read.

Following repairs in some places, crews brought customers back online in small groups to avoid overloading the electric lines. Monday’s more moderate temperatures should facilitate faster power restoration, according to the announcement.

The utility estimated that most customers would have service restored by late Monday.

“In isolated cases or areas where extensive repairs are needed, restoration may extend into [Tuesday],” the announcement said.

Appalachian acknowledged the outages’ inconvenience during the Christmas holiday and expressed appreciation for customers’ patience and understanding, as well as “to state and local officials for their assistance; and to our employees, contractors and those who came from many states away to help restore power in this difficult time.”

Customers can get texts or emails with specific information about outages affecting them by subscribing to Appalachian Power outage alerts online at appalachianpower.com/alerts. Current outages and information about warming shelters can be viewed on Appalachian Power’s online outage map, which can be accessed via appalachianpower.com.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, the outage map included information about two warming shelters in the Roanoke Valley, one at The Least of These, 422 Luck Ave. S.W. and the other at the South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road.

According to the outage map information, the warming bus at The Least of These opens whenever the temperature drops below 40 degrees and stays open between 9 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Tens of millions of Americans have endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and cancelled holidays after a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope. The conditions exposed 60% of the US population – more than 200 million people – to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning. The US National Weather Service’s map “depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever”, forecasters said.
Molly Hunter covers Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3127, or molly.hunter@roanoke.com.

