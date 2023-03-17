A fire at a Roanoke recycling processing facility in the Norwich area Friday morning had nearby residents wondering, "What's that smell?"

The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department responded to a call about the fire around 4:10 a.m., Battalion Chief of EMS, Health & Safety Andy Foley said.

When firefighters got the Recycling & Disposal Solutions, or RDS, facility in the 800 block of Korte Street Southwest, they found an active fire, which they contained to the facility's warehouse area.

Foley said crews then began removing waste, including plastics and cardboard, from the warehouse. By 8 a.m., the fire was "under control," the department said on social media.

"Crews will be on scene for some time," the department said on Twitter. "Traffic on Roanoke [Avenue Southwest] is partially blocked. Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible."

Foley said that due to humid and rainy weather Friday morning, smoke from the fire remained at a low altitude, making is easier for nearby residents to notice the fire's stench. But the fire department said that residents had nothing to worry about.

"Several residents have called with concerns about the smell from the fire in the Norwich area," the department in another post. "Please know there is no immediate danger to life or health. More information about the incident will be provided when possible."

Foley said the fire won't threaten nearby water sources, either, including the Roanoke River, which runs behind the RDS facility. The battalion chief said any contaminated water will run off into a nearby retention pond.

No related injuries have been reported.