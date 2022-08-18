Predawn Vinton apartment fire displaces three adults

An apartment fire in Vinton early Thursday morning displaced three residents, the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department reported.

Crews responded to a report about a structure fire in the 100 block of Pine Street at 4:30 a.m.

The first units on scene saw smoke coming out of a second-story window. They brought the fire under control within about 15 minutes, a news release said.

There were three adults in the apartment where the fire originated. All of them are safe and uninjured, but are displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting.

No other apartments in the structure were damaged. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire's cause and extent of damage.

The Roanoke Fire and EMS Department also deployed some of its personnel to the scene to assist.