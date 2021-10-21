Prescription drug take-back sites open Saturday across Roanoke Valley

Residents can anonymously return unwanted or unused prescription medications Saturday at multiple locations across the Roanoke Valley.
National Drug Take-Back Day will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The parking lot drop off locations will accept expired, unused or unwanted medications, including veterinary medications. Vaping devices and cartridges will also be accepted if the lithium ion batteries are removed.
No sharps or syringes will be accepted.
The following take-back locations will be open Saturday:
Roanoke: Towers Mall CVS; Solutions Center at 2328 Melrose Ave.; 9th Street CVS
Botetourt County: Penelope at 52 Kingston Drive; Solomon's Mission in Buchanan
Salem: Super Shoes on Main Street; VA Medical Center West Gate; Virginia State Police Headquarters
Roanoke County: Kroger at Tanglewood; Kroger at Valley Gateway Blvd; Clearbrook Walmart; Lewis Gale Cave Spring ER at 2706 Ogden Road; Walgreens at Electric Road and Brambleton; Fire Station #1 on Hershberger at Plantation
Vinton: Kroger on Hardy Road
Franklin County: Westlake Sheriff's Office; Rocky Mount Police Department
Take-back days started in 2010 to prevent abuse and theft of prescription pills and alleviate environmental concerns. Flushing medications down the drain can cause trace amounts of medicines to appear in the nation's waterways. And medications that stay in home cabinets are more susceptible to abuse — as much as 90% of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, according to a Roanoke news release.
Since the first take-back day, Roanoke Valley residents have turned in more than 39,000 pounds of medications.