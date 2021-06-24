Preservationists list seven Roanoke Valley properties they say are in jeopardy

Red Sulphur Springs had one or more hotels, but none still exist, Law said.

The buildings under study for demolition are in hazardous condition, according to Law, who has seen evidence of people going inside where it’s unsafe. “We feel there is no future use justifying the expense to renovate,” he said.

Only after a review by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources and a grant of funding from the General Assembly would buildings be demolished, Law said. It is possible that one or more could collapse on their own before then, however, officials said.

Blanton said the foundation accepts that preservation falls outside of the primary mission and budget of the state hospital. Preservationists say they want the state to do more to protect historic properties, however. Ideally, a government agency with historic properties it doesn’t need could partner with third parties to find uses for such structures. “As long as you have a use for it, you’re probably going to maintain it,” she said.