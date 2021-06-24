Preservationists list seven Roanoke Valley properties they say are in jeopardy

The Roanoke Valley could lose seven historic sites without intervention to address neglect, demolition plans and other possible threats, a preservation group says.
The Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation says its endangered sites program — in its 26th year — calls public attention to historic, natural and cultural assets in need of saving. Of 188 locations highlighted over the years, about 20% have been saved, said Alison Blanton, an architectural historian and preservation consultant who serves as the foundation’s advocacy chair.
The purpose of highlighting specific properties is not to punish or pressure the owners, according to Blanton, who said the foundation recognizes that historic structures present complex issues. “We hope to encourage possibly some discussions that could lead to some creative solutions,” she said.
Take the 136-year-old house in the 5000 block of Plantation Road in Roanoke County. Preservationists call it “one of the most impressive late Victorian houses in the Roanoke Valley.” It has been known over the years as the Huff house, the Rudd House, Windy Hill and Windmere. Highly decorated with steep gables on the outside and a wooden staircase on the inside, the 3,700-square-foot home has been vacant for decades.
“You never know when somebody might say, “I love that house,’ “‘Blanton said. Such a person could inspire an effort to save it, she said.
Owner Ethel Fulcher, who lives in an adjacent home, said she is willing to sell it. There are no current plans to renovate it or demolish the structure, she said. It has sustained substantial water damage, the front porch collapsed and the structure may be unsalvageable, said real estate agent Marshall Harris. He said real estate agent Debra Giles with Keller Williams Realty has the listing but that the property is temporarily off the market for a short time.
Sixteen photographs posted at realtor.com depict the home’s exterior and adjacent areas from a previous market listing. The house sits at the end of a long driveway and can’t be easily seen from the road, but visitors are not welcome to pull in and take a look, Fulcher said.
The list also calls attention to five buildings at Catawba Hospital. According to the preservationists, they include the last remaining building of the original Red Sulphur Springs Resort, a 700-acre resort above the Catawba Valley that opened in 1858. The dilapidated, two-story structure on the northeast part of the hospital property is described by preservationists as a “hotel” but Charles Law, director and CEO of the hospital, said it was a staff dormitory after the site converted from a resort to a treatment center for tuberculosis patients – all before the property became a mental hospital.
Red Sulphur Springs had one or more hotels, but none still exist, Law said.
The buildings under study for demolition are in hazardous condition, according to Law, who has seen evidence of people going inside where it’s unsafe. “We feel there is no future use justifying the expense to renovate,” he said.
Only after a review by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources and a grant of funding from the General Assembly would buildings be demolished, Law said. It is possible that one or more could collapse on their own before then, however, officials said.
Blanton said the foundation accepts that preservation falls outside of the primary mission and budget of the state hospital. Preservationists say they want the state to do more to protect historic properties, however. Ideally, a government agency with historic properties it doesn’t need could partner with third parties to find uses for such structures. “As long as you have a use for it, you’re probably going to maintain it,” she said.
State lawmakers are interested in historic preservation and have tasked the historic resources agency with reporting every two years on the status of state-owned historic real estate. The latest assessment, which was dated in May, said that “the Commonwealth still struggles in efforts to maintain and utilize its diverse, fragile historic resources as economic strain and budget reductions have continued.”
Another key Roanoke Valley history asset is the former home of Calvary Baptist Church, “perhaps the most noteworthy work of classical style religious architecture in the City,” the preservationists’ report said.
The building featuring the look of a Greek temple is listed for sale for $1.9 million. The church has moved to another location.
John Nielson, a senior vice president at Thalhimer who has the listing, said that, if it sells, it’s most likely going to be partially converted to apartments using financial assistance from historic tax credits. Or another church could buy it, he said. The address is at 608 Campbell Ave.
Another landmark is Buena Vista, a plantation house built in the 1850s that sits in Belmont Park in southeast Roanoke. Preservations called attention to visible exterior deterioration on the Greek-Revival style building, which was sold by the city to private owners. Rob Ledger, who directs the city economic development office, said the owner has been contacted about the deterioration and has requested additional time to respond.
Also listed is The Roanoke Times office building at 201 Campbell Ave. Built in 1914, the structure is earmarked as the future administrative headquarters of Roanoke City Public Schools. “We encourage RCPS to honor the history of this building by retaining the historical marker in the front lobby,” the listing said.
Th city school division is taking 90 days to analyze the structure, Chief Operator Officer Chris Perkins said. Only after the analysis and after architects get involved will school officials know how to renovate the building, including what actions to take with regard to historic features, he said.
Preservationists also are calling attention to McClanahan Cemetery, located near 24th Street Northwest and Melrose Avenue. Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley acquired it with a residential property that the organization renovated and sold. Habitat still owns a 0.3-acre parcel that includes the cemetery.
There were discussions about the possibility of Habitat donating the cemetery to a group that would preserve it, but nothing has come together so far, said Karen Mason, who directs Habitat for Humanity.
Preservations say vandalism and neglect threaten the graveyard, which contains the graves of Col. Elijah McClanahan, his wife Agnes Strother Lewis and nine other family members. McClanahan served in the War of 1812 and later owned a large portion of present northwest Roanoke, preservationists said.
The list also includes the Botetourt County Historical Society & Museum in Fincastle, which dates to 1791 and sits on ground needed for a future courthouse expansion project. Local officials have been discussing plans to relocate it. County Administrator Gary Larrowe said the local historical society sought the building’s listing on the endangered sites list in hopes it would help identify funding.