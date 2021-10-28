Preserve on Poor Mountain expanded by state grant

More than $7 million in state grants announced Thursday will conserve land across Virginia, including nearly 300 new acres for natural preserves on Poor Mountain in Roanoke County and Brush Mountain in Blacksburg.

The grants will fund 30 projects and protect about 8,000 acres, according to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

About $236,000 from the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation will be used to purchase 77 acres on the northeast edge of the Poor Mountain Natural Area Preserve, which already consists of about 1,300 acres owned and managed by DCR.

The preserve is home to the world’s largest known population of piratebush, a gnarly shrub that grows about waist-high on the rugged slopes of Poor Mountain.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Blacksburg, $210,000 will be used to buy a 207-acre addition to the Brush Mountain Park system, preserving a biodiverse forest habitat and providing a link to the Jefferson National Forest’s trail system.

Grants will also go toward expanding the preserves of Pedlar Hills Glades in Montgomery County and Chestnut Creek Wetlands in Floyd County.