Price's advocacy for youth, calming influence will be missed by council colleagues

She said she was proud to be part of a council that agreed to the improvements in Elmwood Park, now home to the expanded amphitheater that, prepandemic, hosted concerts and festivals. She also noted the city’s redevelopment of the former Countryside Golf Course into a public recreational area as being a signature accomplishment.

Price also served as a quiet, soothing influence on council, especially during contentious disputes between members during closed-door sessions, Lea said.

Bestpitch recalled how Price calmed raw feelings on the council in 2016 after then Mayor David Bowers favorably compared refusing resettlement of Syrian refugees to placing Japanese Americans in internment camps during World War II. After an outcry that brought negative national attention to the city, Bowers apologized and Price encouraged her colleagues to forgive the mayor.

Bowers' comments "left a bad taste in my mouth," Bestpitch said. "But Anita said let's look at the bright side, and remember David's apology and some of the good things he had done for the city. And David did do good things for the city. She always wanted you to consider the positive side of people and be respectful. She always was gracious and understanding of people, especially when some of us were ticked off."