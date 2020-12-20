Price's advocacy for youth, calming influence will be missed by council colleagues

Anita Price’s biggest strength on the campaign trail became obvious pretty quickly to Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea: she knew just about everybody.
When Price and Lea campaigned together in neighborhoods and at political events, Price often greeted supporters whom she had taught during her days as a Roanoke schoolteacher.
“The times we were campaigning together, she would say, ‘I taught this person in school … and I also knew their parents when they were in school,” Lea recalled.
“She knew generations of family. She was very popular.”
Price turned from a career as an educator to politics in 2008, when she was first elected to Roanoke's city council. In 2016 she became the first Black woman to serve as the city’s vice mayor.
Now, Price heads into her last meeting as a council member on Monday, having served for 12 years before deciding not to run for reelection this year.
The longtime teacher and guidance counselor will spend time with her husband, Charles, a retired architect and builder who is also one of the best-known authorities on Roanoke’s African American history and director of the Harrison Museum of African American Culture.
Charles endured serious health problems this year, but has recovered remarkably, his wife said. Charles’ health was one of the reasons why she decided to retire from city council.
“It’s time to come home,” she said. “Everything has a season.”
Price’s colleagues say that she never lost her teacher’s zeal for supporting Roanoke’s young people.
She urged the city to reestablish the Youth Services Citizens’ Board. She helped organize an annual Youth Summit, which brought inspirational speakers and introduced young people to educators and business leaders.
Price also served as the vice-chair of the National League of Cities' Council on Youth, Education and Families which strives to improve the welfare of families and children.
Working on behalf of young people wasn’t a stretch for Price, 68, who once taught home economics and later served as president of the Roanoke Education Association.
“She never let us forget how important it is to take care of our children,” said fellow council member Bill Bestpitch.
Price had held public roles as an REA officer and counselor, often speaking to a Roanoke School Board chaired by Lea.
“Her legacy is her commitment to youth and teachers,” Lea said. “That never left her.”
Price did more than just advocate for educators and pupils. She is chair of the city’s audit committee and is president of Greater Roanoke Transit Co., which runs the Valley Metro bus service.
She said she was proud to be part of a council that agreed to the improvements in Elmwood Park, now home to the expanded amphitheater that, prepandemic, hosted concerts and festivals. She also noted the city’s redevelopment of the former Countryside Golf Course into a public recreational area as being a signature accomplishment.
Price also served as a quiet, soothing influence on council, especially during contentious disputes between members during closed-door sessions, Lea said.
Bestpitch recalled how Price calmed raw feelings on the council in 2016 after then Mayor David Bowers favorably compared refusing resettlement of Syrian refugees to placing Japanese Americans in internment camps during World War II. After an outcry that brought negative national attention to the city, Bowers apologized and Price encouraged her colleagues to forgive the mayor.
Bowers' comments "left a bad taste in my mouth," Bestpitch said. "But Anita said let's look at the bright side, and remember David's apology and some of the good things he had done for the city. And David did do good things for the city. She always wanted you to consider the positive side of people and be respectful. She always was gracious and understanding of people, especially when some of us were ticked off."
Price wasn’t just the council calmer — she was outspoken about racial and economic disparities in Roanoke, especially in the last year as the city dealt with the health and economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and as protests swept the country following the death of George Floyd in police custody.
After Roanoke’s downtown protests on May 29 prompted a citywide emergency declaration, Price said that it was time for Roanoke to face its legacy of racial strife.
“You cannot address what you don’t first acknowledge,” Price said during a June 1 city council meeting.
“We cannot just keep on throwing lip service. We have to actively work on the things we know that are abundantly evident. ... We know we have some things we’ve got to move forward and enough is enough.”
Later during the summer when the city council considered removing the memorial to Confederate General Robert E. Lee from its downtown location, Price said the time for having difficult discussions had arrived.
“The time is now,” she said in June. “The Confederate monuments are symbols of an era, and not just an era, but of a mentality. … The Band-Aid is ripped off.”
The council approved moving the monument in July, following enactment of a new state law giving localities the power to remove war memorials, including those recognizing the Confederacy.
In the past couple of years, Roanoke has addressed economic disparities by creating the Interwoven Equity working group in 2019 and an Equity and Empowerment Advisory Board this year. Overcoming historic, racial and educational barriers in minority communities is a major topic included in the city's new 20-year comprehensive plan, which the council will consider on Monday during Price's last meeting.
Price learned that “the wheels of change turn slowly,” she said. Serving on council is “a collaborative sport not an individual sport. I am one vote, one voice.”
Price has lived in Roanoke since 1977, moving to the city when Charles took a job with his family's construction firm in his hometown. The two had met at Hampton Institute, now Hampton University, before moving to Baltimore where Price earned a vocational and home economics bachelor’s degree from Morgan State. In Roanoke, she taught home economics at Patrick Henry High School before getting a master’s in counseling and becoming a leader in the teachers’ association.
She said that Wendell Butler, a Roanoke dentist and one of the pioneering Black school board and city council members in Roanoke, told her more than 30 years ago that she could consider running for city council.
“He saw something in me that I did not see in myself,” Price told The Roanoke Times in November after Butler died at 96.
She didn’t take that advice until 2008, when she was just two years away from retiring as an educator.
When Price steps aside at the end of her term, which expires Dec. 31, and a new council is seated, Trish White-Boyd will become the second Black woman to serve as vice mayor. White-Boyd was the top vote-getter in November's election
A mother of three adult children, Price said she will continue to work in the community, proudly volunteering as a member of the Beta Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., along with other civic groups.
She said she will miss working with her council colleagues and the municipal workers who serve the city. But she might not be a stranger at council meetings if the issues compel her to speak out.
“I’ll be happy to be a private citizen,” she said. “Now, I get to stand on the other side of the podium.”
