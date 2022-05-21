Priming the Pandapas pollinator plots

The Pandapas Pond Pollinator Garden got some extra tender loving care this week. More than a dozen Virginia Master Naturalists of the New River Valley volunteers primed the garden for a scheduled Sustainable Sunday Garden Tour on May 22. Guests are invited to visit from 4 to 6 p.m. to meet volunteers and learn about the garden and its collection of mostly native plants that are beneficial to butterflies and other pollinators. The garden is a 10-minute walk from the main parking lot on the Woods and Field Trail, with light refreshments to be served.