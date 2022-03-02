Prison sentence, civil suit settlement conclude fatal Roanoke County wreck proceedings

Two measured steps have been taken to address what a prosecutor called the "immeasurable pain, sorrow and grief" caused by a hit-and-run driver who slammed into the back of a minivan at a Cave Spring intersection.

A Roanoke County judge sentenced Kenneth Sterling Inger to 17 years in prison on charges that included felony murder and manslaughter for a Sept. 10, 2019, wreck that killed Thomas "Pete" Orr II.

Orr's family received a total of $1.5 million from insurance companies in a civil process recently completed by a federal judge.

Neither was nearly sufficient, lawyers in the case said.

"We cannot heal the Orr family today," Roanoke County Commonwealth's Attorney Brian Holohan said at Inger's Feb. 18 sentencing. "We can offer no closure."

"But they do not ask for those things. Today, they ask only for justice."

Orr, a 48-year-old executive at Roanoke Gas Co., was on his way home from work when he stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of Brambleton Avenue and Garst Mill Road.

A Vovlo sedan driven by Inger – who was high on marijuana and speeding away from two side-swipe wrecks he had caused seconds earlier on Brambleton – rammed into the back of Orr's minivan.

Orr's vehicle was knocked off the road and into a utility pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Holohan asked for a sentence of 30 years, which he said was about how long Orr would have been expected to live had it not been for the "callous indifference" of the defendant.

Circuit Judge James Swanson imposed a 31-year sentence – for felony murder, aggravated manslaughter, two counts of hit and run, and driving under the influence – with the balance suspended after the 60-year-old serves 17 years.

About half of the term was for felony murder, a charge that can be brought when an unintentional killing results from the commission of a felony, which in this case was was Inger's fleeing of the earlier wrecks.

Inger is "extremely remorseful and shaken by what happened," his attorney, Tony Anderson, said. His client was seriously injured in the crash and has no memory of what happened, Anderson told Swanson.

There was no clear reason why Inger, who had no prior criminal record, would speed down Brambleton, the defense argued. Although he had a history of seizures, there was no definitive proof of that being a factor.

In the same week that Inger was sentenced, U.S. District Judge Thomas Cullen decided a lawsuit that was filed in an insurance dispute.

Inger's insurance carrier settled with Orr's estate – he left a wife and three children – for $1.25 million. Orr had two policies with affiliates of Nationwide Insurance Co., and his family made a claim for $250,000 to make up the difference for his $1.5 million maximum coverage.

Nationwide refused to pay. The company reasoned that the wrongful death settlement of $1.25 million exceeded Orr's $500,000 limit for an under-insured motorist, and the estate could not collect from its other umbrella policy.

Cullen ordered Nationwide to pay $250,000 in a Feb. 15 opinion. The case was finalized Friday.

"The profound loss of Pete Orr as husband and father obviously exceeded and made trivial any measure of available insurance coverage in this matter," John Lichtenstein, an attorney for the family, said in a statement.

"In this setting, we are nevertheless pleased to have been able to help this remarkable family as they move forward in their lives."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.