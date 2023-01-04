Private nursing college to open second Virginia location in Roanoke

The Galen College of Nursing, a for-profit nurse training school with 14 campuses nationwide, will open a 15th in Roanoke this April.

The college will open in partnership with the HCA Virginia Health System, to which the LewisGale Medical Center belongs. Galen plans to offer a two-year program for an associate degree in nursing, together with a advanced associate program with prerequisites required for registered nurse or licensed practical nurse training.

Amy Woods, the chief nursing officer at LewisGale, said the partnership would offer a new pool of trained nurses to fill the more than 800 vacancies for nursing jobs in the Roanoke and New River valleys.

“Eventually, the college will also expand to offer new programs, and accelerated programs,” Woods said.

Currently, LewisGale and other local clinics pull most of their nurses from programs offered by Virginia Western Community College and Radford University.

Radford offers nursing education on its main campus and at a Roanoke site that is affiliated with Carilion Clinic, which is LewisGale's competitor for medical services in the region.

This new college would provide a new option for recruitment with an advantage toward LewisGale.

The Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) owns LewisGale, and holds a majority stake in Galen College of Nursing. Through the partnership between the hospital and the college, LewisGale will be able to recruit new nurses from the college before other local clinics and medical entities, according to Molly Lewis, the associate director of campus operations at Galen.

“When looking at locations for campuses, we look for areas with strong HCA presence, and places that have a need for qualified nurses.” Lewis said.

The partnership will also allow Galen nursing students to receive clinical training through LewisGale clinics, and some of the faculty will also come from LewisGale.

The programs offered at Galen are aimed specifically at easing the nursing shortage caused, in part, by the COVID-19 pandemic, Audria Denker, the executive vice president of Galen’s nursing program, said.

“During the pandemic, the portrayal of nursing was almost like being in a combat zone, and a lot of people left the profession,” Denker said. “Admission is down nationwide. At Galen, we try to remind people that this is a great job, and that there’s a softer, gentler side to it as well.”

Denker said that, since the pandemic, the school has put a greater focus on hiring social workers for each campus, to assist students, and to help them stay with the program.

“A lot of people who enter our programs are homeless, the average age of our students are 30-32, so most of them have dependents, or are dealing with a range of things in their social lives, and nurses often leave the program for social reasons,” Denker said.

The program is also easier to be accepted into than other nursing programs, with fewer prerequisites required, and shorter wait periods, according to Denker.

“We admit students and graduate four times a year,” Denker said. “So that you never have to wait more than three months to start the program.”

To enter Galen’s nursing programs, the basic requirements are a high school diploma or GED, and ACT score of at least 18 or a passing score on the school’s entrance exam, and for applicants to pass a criminal background check. College officials expect to enroll 30-40 students in the first semester, and hope to increase that number to 100 by the end of 2023.

Classes at the Roanoke site will begin on April 6, and will be online only for the first semester. The facility is located at 1819 Electric Road (Virginia 419) in a building formerly occupied by Allstate Insurance.

The LewisGale Medical Center is located about a mile away, also on Electric Road.

Galen College's website lists campuses in eight states: Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Texas and Florida. The other Virginia campus is in Richmond. It also offers online programs.