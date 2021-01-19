Private providers to begin vaccinating older, vulnerable patients in the Roanoke Valley

Some independent health care providers in the Roanoke Valley will begin this week vaccinating their patients who are most vulnerable to poor outcomes from COVID-19.

Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, said Tuesday that doctors and pharmacies are receiving 650 doses this week under the condition that they must use them all within the week and file reports showing they were used.

In addition, she said an announcement is forthcoming from Carilion Clinic.

Carilion is partnering with the health districts to give shots to 2,000 Roanoke Valley teachers on Friday during a mass clinic. Morrow said she also has clinics scheduled to reach another 2,000 essential workers.

Yet she knows the demand by tens of thousands of people in the districts who are eligible is much greater than the supply.

“It’s been a difficult week for so many of us. We recognize that a lot of people are scared and frustrated and our numbers validate that that fear and frustration is understandable, and we, too, are frustrated,” she said during her weekly press briefing. “We have neither the vaccine supply nor the infrastructure to vaccinate everybody at once.”