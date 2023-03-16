A cadre of professional cyclists will be in Botetourt County as part of the team’s training starting Tuesday, according to Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

Junior team members of VBR TWENTY24 are returning to Camp Bethel for a spring training camp , with 19 girls ages nine to 17 traversing many of the county’s roads.

VDOT will begin placing digital message boards on Friday to inform drivers along those routes.

The signs will be placed along U.S. 11 between Nace Road and Lithia Road in Botetourt to alert traffic of an increase in cyclists on the roadway, northbound and southbound, and throughout the area.

In addition to the Lee Highway portion of U.S. 11, cyclists will also be using Springwood Road, Lithia Road, Nace Road, Route 43, Mountain Pass Road and various other roads in Fincastle, according to a VBR news release.

The team was formed in 2005 with the goal to create a pathway for athletes to the 2012 London Olympics, according to the team’s website.

The name was originally TWENTY12, but it changes every four years to coincide with the upcoming Olympics.

It has “accomplished 14 Olympic/Paralympic medalists, 17 world champions, and countless national champions hailing from the USA, Canada, Cuba and Mexico. A further 5 team alumni have represented Team USA in the past three Olympic Games,” according to its website.

To learn more about the team, visit www.teamtwenty24.com.