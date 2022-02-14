Crews with Alleghany Construction Co. have started building about a mile of paved recreation trail to close a gap in the Roanoke River Greenway in Norwich. The new section, which includes a $6.1 million contract and which will take about a year to build, will join an area near Material Yard Road Southwest and an area at Bridge Street. The end result will be about 12 miles of continuous greenway in the city. The land to be improved includes a previously legally disputed parcel beside Walker Machine & Foundry that involved the private landowner and the city. It is one of few remaining gaps to link the trail from Salem to Vinton.
Process to close greenway gap in Roanoke underway
- The Roanoke Times
