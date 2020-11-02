Processing the surge of absentee ballots means extra work, and in Roanoke County, a legal challenge

Sitting at a folding table Monday afternoon in the back room of the Roanoke County election office, Electoral Board Vice Chair Jeff Krasnow stamped the exterior envelope of an absentee ballot with the date received: Nov. 2. One day before Election Day.
He checks the internal envelope that contains the ballot to verify that the name and address match the return label on the outer envelope. Satisfied those conditions have been met, he moves the ballot on to the next step in an extensive process that ensures ballots are properly counted.
Though ballots are not counted until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Virginia registrars can begin preprocessing absentee ballots ahead of time. It's a process going on across the commonwealth, as Virginia has seen a record number of absentee ballots in the time of the coronavirus pandemic, and eased restrictions on voting absentee.
But it's also generated a legal challenge from the chairman of the Roanoke County Republican Committee.
The county's preprocessing has been completed by electoral board members, volunteer officers of election and registrar's office staff. It includes opening envelopes, reviewing ballots for deficiencies and feeding the ballots into the optical scanner tabulators.
"We want every vote to count," Krasnow said. "We don't care who they voted for."
Once the envelopes are verified and registrar Anna Cloeter checks them in, the ballots are organized by magisterial district, precinct and ordered alphabetically, Krasnow said. In the final step of the process, the ballots are fed into the tabulator. The scanner — the same kind voters use when submitting their ballot in-person on Tuesday — will reject the ballot if it can't be read, Krasnow said. In those cases, the ballots are moved to a separate bin to be counted by hand.
If there is an error with the ballot, voters have the chance to "cure" their ballots. That deadline is noon Friday, and Krasnow said he spent the weekend reaching out to those voters.
Krasnow estimated the registrar's office has preprocessed as many as 3,000 ballots per day. He estimated 57% of registered Roanoke County voters had cast a ballot as of Saturday. Absentee ballots will be counted as long as they are postmarked by Tuesday.
The head of Roanoke County’s Republican Committee, meanwhile, has filed a petition in circuit court alleging that Cloeter did not properly follow procedure in her office’s preprocessing.
"The main goal is to ensure that the Roanoke County registrar is following the law," said Dan Webb. "It’s pretty clear in our minds they violated the law by not notifying at least the Republican Party."
Webb said the main problem is the GOP wasn’t given sufficient notification of the preprocessing. Virginia law requires that registrars ensure "notice is given to the local political party chairs of the times and places for processing absentee ballots in sufficient time to allow for the authorized party representatives to be present."
"We don’t know if signatures were verified, or if people were marked off the registration database," Webb said.
Krasnow said Monday that Cloeter was unavailable to speak with a reporter, citing her workload ahead of Election Day. And though he said he couldn't comment on Webb's legal action, he did note that "no representative of the Republican Party has yet to appear down here to observe what we're doing" since being notified.
He added that the electoral board has a Republican appointee, referencing Chair Ken Srpan, "who is intimately involved in this process." Srpan was present Monday during preprocessing.
Webb’s petition, filed in Roanoke County Circuit Court on Friday, includes a copy of an email from Cloeter on Thursday, in which she wrote that her office has started the preprocessing of absentee ballots returned by mail and dropped off in person at the main and satellite offices.
Cloeter wrote in the email that she’s been checking ballots as they’ve been received, while a number of volunteers, part-time staff and electoral board members have helped with reviewing the ballots for deficiencies and organizing them. She also wrote that election officers began checking ballots against the poll books and verifying their eligibility to be counted.
"I sincerely apologize for not letting you know about this ahead of time as I’d intended to do and should have done, and would like to assure you that my oversight was unintentional and will not be repeated," Cloeter’s email said.
Webb clarified that he doesn’t believe Cloeter’s office made any errors in the preprocessing itself or that that the ballots shouldn’t be counted.
The Republican committee chair's petition asks the court to compel Cloeter’s office to follow proper election procedure in the preprocessing of ballots.
Due in large part to the exceptional surge in absentee ballots this year, many results of current elections aren’t expected to be known until after Tuesday night.
Webb's court filing notes the big jump in absentee balloting this year, saying 9,455 absentee ballots in Roanoke County had already been returned. The filing contrasts that figure with 4,981 total absentee ballots cast in the locality in 2016, according to the petition.
Another issue Webb’s filing points out is that one of the election officers assigned to help with preprocessing is John Cloeter, "who upon information and belief is the father of [the registrar] and spouse of Democratic Party Chair Susan Cloeter."
Webb said that makes it look like the Democratic Party was notified of preprocessing.
"As one of the officers assigned to preprocessing is the spouse of the Democratic Chair, and together with her, the parents of respondent [Cloeter], it seems unlikely that the Democratic Chair was unaware of the preprocessing schedule," according to the filing.
Webb’s filing also says that one of the election officers assigned to preprocessing is a Republican, but had voted in a few recent Democratic primaries.
