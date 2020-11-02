Processing the surge of absentee ballots means extra work, and in Roanoke County, a legal challenge

Once the envelopes are verified and registrar Anna Cloeter checks them in, the ballots are organized by magisterial district, precinct and ordered alphabetically, Krasnow said. In the final step of the process, the ballots are fed into the tabulator. The scanner — the same kind voters use when submitting their ballot in-person on Tuesday — will reject the ballot if it can't be read, Krasnow said. In those cases, the ballots are moved to a separate bin to be counted by hand.

If there is an error with the ballot, voters have the chance to "cure" their ballots. That deadline is noon Friday, and Krasnow said he spent the weekend reaching out to those voters.

Krasnow estimated the registrar's office has preprocessed as many as 3,000 ballots per day. He estimated 57% of registered Roanoke County voters had cast a ballot as of Saturday. Absentee ballots will be counted as long as they are postmarked by Tuesday.

The head of Roanoke County’s Republican Committee, meanwhile, has filed a petition in circuit court alleging that Cloeter did not properly follow procedure in her office’s preprocessing.

"The main goal is to ensure that the Roanoke County registrar is following the law," said Dan Webb. "It’s pretty clear in our minds they violated the law by not notifying at least the Republican Party."