The Virginia Contractor Procurement Alliance believes Roanoke City Public Schools approach to finding a contractor for its Campbell Avenue building renovation is unfair and will add unnecessary expense to the project.

A letter from a lawyer representing the alliance was sent to school and city leaders and it asks that the current project be halted and rebid.

In a Tuesday email to The Roanoke Times, the school district said RRMM Architects recommended using the construction management method for the Campbell Avenue project "due to the project's numerous complexities."

The district intends to renovate the former Roanoke Times office building on Campbell Avenue and move district offices there. The district has been working with RRMM Architects to design the renovation and on Dec. 9 sent out a request for proposals (RFP) to hire a contractor to do the work.

"RRMM Architects has done several projects and studies for Roanoke City Public Schools, including vestibule improvements at Fishburn Park Elementary School and Noel C. Taylor Learning Academy, as well as partnering with RCPS and other partners for studies related to social distancing and indoor air quality during the COVID-19 pandemic," the district wrote.

Virginia law requires government organizations to use specific procedures to procure consultants, architects, engineers and contractors for public projects. The law outlines a handful of different procurement methods, each of which apply to different situations and have different advantages.

Most projects go through a design-bid-build (DBB) process where firms respond to an RFP with bids, essentially competing to get the job. The government organization compares the bids and picks the cheapest one.

The DBB process ensures that the same handful of firms don't automatically get all the business. It's also, historically, the most common process, particularly for local governments.

The construction management process also asks firms to respond to an RFP with bids, but elected representatives can take more than just price into consideration when choosing which bid to accept.

The construction management procurement process is intended for particularly extensive, costly projects, saving time and money by not seeking proposals from smaller firms that would be ill-equipped to handle the work.

In the Tuesday letter sent to the city and school division on behalf of the VCPA, lobbying firm MDB Strategies contends that the Campbell Avenue project is not large, expensive or complicated enough to justify a construction management approach and that it doesn't meet the legal requirements to use that method.

In the letter, MDB said only projects over $26 million are eligible for construction management. In the Dec. 9 RFP for the Campbell Avenue renovation, the school district estimated a budget of roughly $11 million.

MDB President Matt Benka said he also believes that, because construction management contracts can be awarded based on subjective metrics, rather than price alone, the process is less competitive than DBB.

"Because contracts can be awarded based on non-objective measures, the construction management process is less fair to local contractors who usually win competitive bidding procurements but cannot compete based on comparing resumes with a national or international company," Benka said.

Based on figures from Virginia's public higher education projects, Benka said, construction management projects cost 15% to 25% more per square foot than projects that used DBB.

Benka offered examples that show that the Roanoke school system's Campbell Avenue project is part of a larger trend across the state. The VCPA has opposed similar approaches in Richmond and Virginia Beach.

Tony Biller with Nielsen Builders Inc., a member of the VCPA, said he doesn't oppose the construction management method, but believes it is being overused, first in higher education and now at the local government level.

"All we're asking for is to bring competition back to procurement," Biller said.