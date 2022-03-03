Project Outside announces regional recreation program grants

Project Outside, a coalition that promotes economic development through recreational programs in the Roanoke region, announced on Thursday a series of financial grants to local groups that share the mission.

In all, $50,000 will be awarded from the Project Outside Foundation through funds generated by donations from corporate partners and individuals.

“The outdoors is integral to the region’s narrative and economic development strategy,” said Pete Eshelman, director of Roanoke Outside Foundation. “The goal of Project Outside is to invest in our community’s competitive advantage, the outdoors. Grants will be used to fund needed projects that will make an immediate impact in the community by the end of 2022."

The projects and funding amounts are:

• Botetourt County Parks and Recreation: $7250 to expand and increase parking at the Alpine public access point on the James River in Buchanan.

• Trees Roanoke: $1000 to remove dead and dying trees along the Roanoke River Greenway and replace with new ones.

• Humble Hustle: $4699 to expand the Humble Hikes program and increase capacity by hiring part-time staff to continue offering monthly outdoor programming to underserved youth.

• Blue Ridge Off-Road Cyclists: $5000 to conduct a regional trail maintenance workshop focused on ongoing maintenance needs at Explore Park while expanding the pool of qualified volunteers throughout the region.

• Pathfinders for Greenways: $1700 to purchase tools needed for trail building and maintenance.

• Total Action of Progress: $3563 to continue Project Discovery, an outdoor club to connect underserved youth with the outdoors.

• Roanoke Mountain Adventures: $5250 to build a public mountain bike skills development facility along the Roanoke River Greenway in Vic Thomas Park.

• Alleghany Highlands Trail Club: $7300 to rehabilitate 10 miles of North Mountain Trail.

• Franklin County Parks and Recreation: $9238 to replace rotten boards on a bridge in Waid Park that spans the Pigg River.

• Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club: $5000 to repair the McAfee Knob fire road, used as a secondary trail to/from McAfee Knob but also for rescues.

Project Outside, which launched in August 2020, is a campaign to fund the maintenance and development of outdoor assets and support outdoor-related businesses and initiatives.

Thursday's announcement marks the second round of grant awards from Project Outside. In 2020, $100,000 was distributed for similar project, some of which have been completed, the organization said.

Donations to the Project Outside Foundation fund can still be made at https://www.roanokeoutside.com/project-outside/.