Project Outside beats fundraising goal

The Roanoke Outside Foundation announced Thursday it had surpassed its goal of raising $100,000 to support outdoor assets and businesses in the region.
Project Outside, which launched in August, brought in $107,000. The initiative had nearly 30 corporate supporters and garnered donations from about 100 individuals, according to a news release.
The money will be used to fund grants for maintenance of key outdoor assets, new outdoor infrastructure projects and support of businesses and nonprofits in the outdoor sector.
Grant applications are now available online at roanokeoutside.com and will be accepted through Jan. 30. Award notifications are expected to be made by March 15.
The outdoors have been a "sanctuary" for many during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a significant increase in usage of local recreation areas, Pete Eshelman, director of the foundation, said in the news release.
"Project Outside was conceived to keep these assets healthy and useful by engaging businesses and outdoor users to contribute and help address these needs quickly," Eshelman said.
However, he said this need for additional funding to maintain the region's outdoor assets was identified prior to the pandemic in a 2018 study.
Eshelman noted that the outdoors is a key piece of the Roanoke Valley's brand and helps it to attract residents, visitors and businesses.
"We can’t let the brand suffer because the assets are deteriorating," he said.
The foundation plans to continue the effort in support of the region's natural assets and offer additional grants in the future. Contributions can still be made to Project Outside.
