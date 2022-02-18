Proposal by The Coves put on hold

ROCKY MOUNT — An effort to expand concerts and modify lots at The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake was stalled by the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.

By a vote of 6-1 on Tuesday, supervisors agreed to postpone the rezone request for the development until March to allow time for county staff to provide additional information. Gills Creek District representative Lorie Smith made the motion to delay the rezone request stating that several questions about the proposal remained unanswered.

The decision came after a public hearing that lasted well over two hours and included comments from more than 20 speakers. A majority were residents who neighbor the development and opposed the noise from the concerts held there the past two years.

The rezone request for The Coves would have allowed concerts at its amphitheater on a more regular basis. The development is currently required to apply for a permit to hold a concert or other event with more than 300 attendees. The rezone would allow larger concerts without the need for a permit for each event from the county.

"This location is a residential community with only a single road accessing it and limited space," said Pete Kaufman, a nearby resident. "It's simply not suitable for such large scale events."

Kaufman said the disruption of the concerts would drive out residents and lower property values in the area. Adam Ward, a resident of The Coves, shared Kaufman's concern.

Ward said his family was given a misrepresentation of The Coves when they purchased their property. He said in the past two years, in addition to the noise he has experienced trash such as discarded beer bottles as well as people wandering into his yard from the concert.

Jay Shoffner said the road into The Coves for concerts was not sufficient for the level of traffic. He said the road had several blind curves and no posted speed that could be dangerous during concerts with high levels of traffic.

"This is a dangerous road," Shoffner said. "It was built for the residential area that proceeded The Coves. It was not meant for the type of commercial, heavy duty traffic of 900 cars per concert."

Several at the public hearing also spoke out in favor of the rezone request. Dave Peters praised the concerts at The Coves and said they were a positive for the community.

"It's a good venue for the community," Peter said. "That end of the county needs this."

Ed Crawford, in supporting the rezone, questioned why resident had chosen to block the concert venue and the rezone which he said would help spur more growth in the Union Hall area. "I don't feel any of us have the right to say no more growth, no more development because I moved here," he said.

Gary Jackson, the person who books artists for shows at The Coves, said the concert venue is doing what it can to minimize noise from the events. He said speakers are pointed down instead of out and soundproof barriers are being purchased to be placed behind the stage to minimize noise across the lake.

Following the public hearing, several supervisors voiced concern with the current state of the proposal by The Coves. Blackwater District representative Ronald Mitchell said he didn't like how the rezone request was done, specifically mentioning the decision to fast track it. The board heard the rezone request just a week after the Franklin County Planning Commission instead of the usual month in between.

"I think we should at minimum table it," Mitchell said of the rezone request.

Gills Creek District representative Lorie Smith mentioned several concerns with the rezone request from The Coves. One concern was the lack of details in reports from county staff on the proposal.

Smith also questioned why any resident would want to live near the concert venue. "I would not have bought a property near any subdivision if I had been told that up to 1,800 people would be across the street attending concerts," she said.

Union Hall District representative Tommy Cundiff said he was surprised by some of the criticism of the rezone request. He was optimistic that the rezone could still be approved.

"I think we can work at this," Cundiff said. "I think we can get it done."

Blue Ride District representative Tim Tatum said he was hesitant to approve the rezone request without first seeing how the concert venue could handle larger concerts. He said The Coves should continue applying for temporary permits for the coming season and reapply later.

"Show us you can back what you say," Tatum said.

At the end of discussion, Smith moved to delay a vote on the rezone request until next month to allow time for staff to gather more information. The motion passed 6-1 with Cundiff being the lone supervisor against.

Dennis Crumpler, developer of The Coves, sent out a news release on Feb. 17 stating that the concert schedule for this year would be adjusted due to the decision. He said more concerts should be expected this summer.

“It is simple math”, Crumpler said in the news release. “You can get to 9,000 tickets incrementing at 900 or 300 at a time, or some mixture thereof; not getting the timely assistance we sought dictates that there will be more music events this season than we’d hoped. Probably weddings as well, which has become an attractive opportunity based on the success of our concerts."

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors will rehear the rezone request by The Coves on March 15.

