Proposed development receives pushback from Roanoke County residents

A proposed mixed-use development near the park-and-ride off of Interstate 81 in Roanoke County has drawn strong pushback from residents in adjacent neighborhoods.

Citizens had their first chance to express concerns and ask questions this week at a community meeting facilitated by the county and Roanoke developer, ABoone Real Estate, Inc, the company proposing the project that would bring townhomes, commercial offices and a hotel to a predominantly residential area, save for nearby Hanging Rock Golf Club.

The land is currently zoned for low density single family housing, but developers are hoping for a mixed-use rezoning that would only allow offices to be located in the commercial building next to the hotel.

Of those in attendance at the meeting held at the Roanoke Valley Regional EMS Training Center Wednesday night, no individual spoke in favor of the project.

Developer Alexander Boone said he bought the land in 2021 from another local developer, Joe Thomas, to build the proposed project after Thomas determined that the land was not conducive to building another subdivision due to grading issues, among other factors.

Many neighbors said they were told would more patio homes would be built there when they bought homes in the neighboring Fairway Views subdivision.

Boone’s company bought the approximately 32-acre lot off of Edgebrook Road from Thomas in December, according to county records. Though a sale price is not listed, county records state the property to be assessed for tax purposes at $522,500.

Boone said the plan is to build no more than 70 townhomes, two commercial buildings and a four-story hotel on the property, and that he has already been in touch with companies potentially interested in occupying the commercial dwellings.

When residents asked what type of hotel would go there, Boone said he’s had discussions with Hilton and Marriott about putting a location there, and has hoped the commercial spaces would be a doctor’s office and a pharmacy, all things he said that part of the county and the surrounding area sorely needs.

The biggest drawback from citizens regarding the project centered around the commercial aspects, though there were also concerns about the types of townhomes that would be built as well.

The most resounding sentiments repeated by neighbors of the site was the increased traffic flow to Edgebrook Road, and Thompson Memorial Drive, which they said can already be problematic at certain times of the day, particularly after the regular work day and when a nearby large church lets out on Sundays.

Boone said a traffic study paid for by his company indicated the existing roads could take the influx of traffic, something a VDOT representative confirmed, though citizens were skeptical, with many saying a traffic light at a nearby intersection would be needed at the very least.

The townhomes were also addressed, with some citizens concerned about whether the proposed dwellings would be rented or sold, and how much they would cost.

Boone said the homes would be sold, and that he was unsure about costs with how the market is right now and the price of supplies, but he estimated it could be anywhere from $250,000 to more of the $400,000 range.

Other concerns centered around property value being affected by the site, something county officials said doesn’t typically happen to residential properties from commercial development.

Boone told residents of the nearby Fairways at Hanging Rock subdivision that were worried about viewshed issues that the site would be well buffered.

One Fairway resident, Mike Davis, said he’s been living in the neighborhood for 13 years and not one person he’s spoken to is in favor of the project.

“This is about wealthy people getting richer,” he said, also stating that “nobody would’ve moved here,” had they known commercial development of the site was possible.

Stas Mavrides, another Fairway resident, said he also has not spoken to anyone in favor of the project, and said increased traffic was his biggest concern.

Mavrides, who moved to the neighborhood last summer from California with his wife to be closer to family said he also might not have bought a home in the neighborhood had they known about the project.

Catawba District Supervisor Martha Hooker, who was in attendance since the proposed project would be in her district, said she shared many of the same concerns as the residents.

I do have a lot of questions and think the concerns of the citizens brought up were very valid,” she said.

Hooker also noted that she believes Boone is a good developer and looks forward to seeing how he may address those concerns going forward.

Boone said he and his team were very interested in the public input and that he takes it very seriously.

“We want to hear what you all think, and we are open to suggestions,” he said Wednesday night.

Boone also noted again on Friday that commercial development is listed as a core use for the land by the county's Comprehensive Plan.

The county Planning Commission is scheduled to take up the matter at its April 5 meeting, where citizens will have the opportunity to speak again before the commission makes its recommendation to the board of supervisors.

The board of supervisors is scheduled to take up the matter at its April 26 meeting.

The submitted plan for the proposed project can be found in its entirety at www.roanokecountyva.gov/278/Planning-Commission.

