Proposed Smith Mountain Lake no-wakesurfing zone headed to Department of Wildlife Resources for final review

WESTLAKE — The Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission approved Smith Mountain Lake's first no-wakesurfing zone Tuesday while also agreeing to pause any application for future zones until next summer.

The number of guests exceeded the seats available at the commission's office in Westlake for the organization's final vote on the long-discussed application for a no-wakesurfing zone in the Merriman Run area of Smith Mountain Lake. It is the first and only application completed since the process was approved by the commission late last year.

CPT Buoys LLC, a group consisting of current and former lakefront homeowners along Merriman Run, applied for two no-wakesurfing zone buoys to be placed in the cove earlier this year. Dawn Saunders, a member of the group, claimed at a public hearing by the commission's navigation committee last month that large wakes created by wakesurfers had caused more than $50,000 in damage to her dock since 2014 as popularity of the sport increased.

Close to 30 people spoke at the public hearing last month with a majority against the no-wakesurfing zone. Several who spoke against the new zone asked for additional efforts by the commission to educate the public on the danger of large wakes instead of passing legislation that could force wakesurfers out of the safer coves and into the heavy traffic of the lake's main channel.

While there was no public comment at Tuesday's meeting, there was a lot of discussion between members of the commission's board on how to move forward. Commission board member John Vidovich, who is a self-proclaimed wakesurfer, questioned if the new zone would have the desired effect for the lake community.

"We are simply moving this problem to other areas of the lake," Vidovich said. "It's going to move wakesurfers into the busy main channel."

Vidovich also questioned how effective the new zone would be in preventing wakes in the area. He said the current rules would allow him to wakeskate in the zone, which would be almost identical to wakesurfing and create the same amount of wake with his boat. The only difference would be he would be holding a tow rope.

Darrell Dalton, a commission board member and supervisor for Pittsylvania County, questioned the economic impact of creating a no-wakesurfing zone. He said the zone could send the wrong message to people looking to enjoy boating at Smith Mountain Lake. That could lead to a reduction in boat sales and tax revenue estimated at $307,000 for the county last year, he said.

"I don't know about the other counties, but Pittsylvania County needs 3 or $400,000," Dalton said.

Board member and Bedford County supervisor Edgar Tuck said not passing the zone could also have an economic impact. Lakefront homeowners could choose to live somewhere else if they feel the counties are not doing enough to address the problem, he said.

While in favor of the no-wakesurfing zone, Tuck requested that a pause be put in place on future applications until the commission can properly review what impact the new zone will have on the lake. He asked for a pause on applications until July 1, 2023.

"If the first zone doesn't work, I don't want to put other people through it," Tuck said.

Tuck also called for a stronger push to educate the public on safety and the dangers of wakes when it comes to wakesurfing as well as other towed sports. Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission Chairman Lorie Smith agreed with the request, adding that a group should be formed of stakeholders in the community to address the issue.

"I think we need a broad approach to the educational effort," Smith said.

After more than an hour of discussion, Tuck moved for the approval of the proposed no-wakesurfing zone. The board voted 7-2 to approve the zone with Vidovich and Dalton the two board members against.

In the vote to suspend no-wakesurfing zone applications until July 1, 2023, the board voted 8-1. Board member Bob Camicia voted against the proposal.

The commission's board voted unanimously in favor of creating an education group for wakesurfing and other towed sports consisting of members of the community.

With the approval by the commission Tuesday, the no-wakesurfing zone proposal at Merriman Run will now go to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources for a final vote.