Prosecutor to head environmental enforcement in Western Virginia's federal courts

An assistant U.S. attorney in Roanoke has been appointed to handle environmental matters in the civil and criminal districts of Western Virginia's federal courts.

Michael Baudinet was recently named the environmental justice coordinator in the U.S. Attorney's office.

“Our District is home to some of the most beautiful outdoor landscapes in the country and protecting these valuable natural resources is a priority for our office,” U.S. Attorney Chris Kavanaugh said Tuesday.

The position is the first of its kind, part of nationwide program implemented by the administration of President Joe Biden.

Baudinet will lead the office's enforcement of federal environmental laws, including the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, and various hazardous waste laws.

In addition, he will focus on investigating and prosecuting environmental violations that have disproportionate impact on low-income, minority, and other marginalized communities, Kavanaugh said in a news release.

Recently, the office obtained convictions of two men charged with conspiracy in the illegal harvesting of black walnut trees on federal land in Giles County.

Baudinet prosecuted that case and has served as the unofficial head of the Blue Ridge Environmental Crimes Task Force, the nation's longest running coalition of local, state and federal officials aimed at protecting natural resources.

Members of the public can report suspected violations of environmental and hazardous waste laws to the U.S. attorney’s office by calling 540-857-2250 or by contacting the Environmental Protection Agency.