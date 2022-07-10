Prosecutors: Covington defendant in Capitol riots may be linked to extremist group

Federal prosecutors are not ruling out a connection between a Covington man charged in the U.S. Capitol riots and an extremist group accused of helping to organize the uprising.

The attorney for Joshua Dillon Haynes says his client is not a member of the Proud Boys, and has asked in court papers that prosecutors not be allowed to suggest otherwise when he goes on trial.

In response filed last Thursday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Tessman wrote that while the government does not initially plan to present evidence of an association, it could become relevant if the defense opens the door — for example, by arguing that Haynes does not support the Proud Boys.

Prosecutors asked a judge to either deny Haynes' motion to exclude such evidence or delay a ruling until later.

The 49-year-old is charged with eight crimes in connection with a Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in which hundreds of Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building as Congress was meeting to certify an election won by President Joe Biden.

Of the six Western Virginia residents charged in the case, Haynes is the only one to be linked in court records to the Proud Boys or the Oath Keepers, another far-right group charged with seditious conspiracy by plotting to forcibly oppose the lawful transfer of presidential power.

Haynes is not accused of seditious conspiracy.

He denied being a member of the Proud Boys when questioned by the FBI during a search of his Covington home last summer. However, he told federal agents that he attended a meeting of the Proud Boys in Fredericksburg in late 2020 and had dinner with several of its members.

Haynes said he would have joined the group if it had a chapter closer to his home, according to court records. And he expressed support for the rioters, who he said were being treated unfairly compared to those in other movements, such as Black Lives Matter.

A document filed by prosecutors last week states that when Haynes attended two rallies held in Washington in support of Trump's debunked claims of a stolen election, he stood near members of the Proud Boys because he feared being attacked "by members of Antifa and Black Lives Matter."

Steven Kiersh, a Washington lawyer who represents Haynes, contends that any mention of the Proud Boys at a trial scheduled for November would be "highly prejudicial" to his client.

The question for a federal judge is whether the harmful nature of the evidence would be outweighed by its probative value.

Tessman wrote that Haynes' dealings with extremist groups could be fair game for a jury if the defendant argues that he lacked any criminal intent to commit the crimes he is charged with.

"Therefore, the evidence of Haynes' association with the Proud Boys may be relevant at trial to show Haynes' intent or to rebut any suggestion that he is unaware of or does not support" the organization, Tessman wrote in opposition to the motion to exclude the evidence.

The Proud Boys have been involved in violence at political rallies, the government says, and describe themselves as a "pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world; aka Western Chauvinists."

Among the charges Haynes faces is damaging the cameras, tripods and other equipment of news media crews who were covering a horde of Trump supporters as they overcome Capitol Police officers who were trying to hold back the mob.

“i Kicked the fake news a—,” he allegedly wrote in a text.

Other charges include unlawful entry of restricted grounds, disorderly conduct, committing an act of physical violence on restricted grounds and obstruction of an official proceeding.

More that 850 people from across the country have been charged with participating in the riots, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, and as of July 6 about 340 have either pleaded guilty or been convicted by judges or juries.