Prosecutors oppose "character evidence" of ex-Rocky Mount police officers charged in riots

Two former Rocky Mount police officers should not be allowed to cite their law enforcement or military backgrounds as character evidence when they go on trial for besieging the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors argue.

Thomas "T.J." Robertson and Jacob Fracker are charged with "joining a sea of rioters" in a violent uprising that breached their positions of public trust, federal prosecutors said in a motion filed Monday.

None of the charges against the two — which include obstruction, disorderly conduct, entering a restricted building and impeding Capitol police during a civil disorder — relate to their previous police or military service.

"Thus, evidence of the defendant's specific good acts is inadmissible," Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Aloi wrote.

Robertson and Fracker contend they committed no crimes by peacefully walking into the Capitol and leaving a short time later while off-duty from their jobs with the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Should an April 4 trial go forward as scheduled, they would be among the first of more than 725 people charged in the insurrection to face a jury.

A suspension of jury trials caused by the COVID-19 pandemic was lifted Feb. 7, according to an order from the chief judge of Washington D.C.'s federal court. Currently, the first jury trial for someone charged in the events of Jan. 6, 2021, is set for Feb. 28.

In the latest pretrial motion to be filed in Robertson's and Fracker's case, prosecutors asked Judge Christopher Cooper to exclude, in advance of the trial, any detailed mention of the defendants' good character by virtue of their roles in law enforcement or the military.

Normally, character evidence is limited to a witness giving a general description of the accused's reputation for abiding by the law.

Specifics — such as awards, commendations, and commitment to public service — are not allowed unless they are an essential element of a charge or defense, which prosecutors say is not the case with Robertson and Fracker.

Robertson served in the U.S. Army from 1991 to 1994 and later joined the Reserves. He was deployed to Iraq in 2008 and was later seriously wounded during combat in Afghanistan, according to court records. As a Rocky Mount police sergeant, he received numerous awards, including a medal of valor in 2017.

Fracker served in Afghanistan after enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps in 2010, and later joined the Virginia Army National Guard. He became a Rocky Mount police officer in 2017 and later worked as a K9 unit officer.

Both men, who were fired from their police jobs shortly after being charged, have maintained on social media and in court documents that they did nothing wrong when they entered the Capitol while it was being stormed by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

They described being waved inside by police officers who even gave them bottled water.

Once in the building's vaulted Crypt, they posed for a selfie photograph that proved to be their undoing. The image, later posted to Facebook, shows Fracker and Robertson standing in front of a statue of John Stark, a Revolutionary War hero from New Hampshire.

While Fracker makes an obscene gesture, Robertson points to his friend while holding what appears to be a wooden object. Last month, prosecutors alleged in an updated indictment that Robertson was armed with a deadly weapon, "that is, a large wooden stick."

The two men's protestations of innocence are challenged by the government.

In the motion filed Monday, prosecutors wrote that both Fracker and Robertson were wearing gas masks when they entered the Capitol. At one point, Robertson used his stick to block a line of Metropolitan Police Department officers who were attempting to defend the building's lower west terrace from the advancing mob, the motion states.

Fracker also bragged on Facebook about urinating in "Nancy P's toilet," an apparent reference to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, prosecutors say.

Both Robertson and Fracker have asked that a felony charge brought against them last year be dismissed. Their attorneys argue that the charge is unconstitutionally vague as applied to them, and that prosecutors have improperly relied on comments the duo made on social media, both before and after the insurrection, in bringing charges.

Fracker is charged with obstruction of an official proceeding — a felony — and three misdemeanors: entering a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in such a place, and disorderly conduct in the Capitol.

Robertson had initially faced the same charges. Two of the misdemeanors were elevated to felonies, and a new felony charge of participating in a civil disorder was added last month along with the allegation that he was armed at the time.

More than 725 people — including three others from Western Virginia — have been charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

About 165 defendants had pleaded guilty through the end of last year, 20 of them to felonies, according to a summary posted on the U.S. Attorney's web page.

Of the 70-some people sentenced so far, 31 have received periods of incarceration, 18 got home detention and the rest were placed on probation, according to the summary.

The riots happened shortly after Trump urged a large crowd to “fight like hell” against an election he claims was stolen from him. Courts have found no credible evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.