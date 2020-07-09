Protest calls attention to complaints at Blacksburg's Warm Hearth; CEO says her door is open

BLACKSBURG — About 20 people rallied Thursday along U.S. 460 in support of Warm Hearth Village workers who say they have experienced racial bias in the workplace.

The rally was organized by New River Workers Power, a grassroots labor and tenant rights group on behalf of the Warm Hearth Village Workers Committee.

Adam Ryan of Workers Power said Warm Hearth employees contacted him asking for help in drawing attention to their grievances. None of the complainants attended the rally, and phone messages seeking comment from the workers committee were not returned Thursday.

Since the rally was announced Wednesday, Warm Hearth has issued statements to the public and to employees about its commitment to a discrimination-free workplace and asking employees with concerns to report them to a supervisor.

In a phone interview Thursday, Warm Hearth CEO Ferne Moschella said she has struggled with how best to respond to the anonymous complaints.

“Nobody from that committee has reached out to me or any of our managers,” Moschella said. “If we have employees who are disenfranchised for any reason, we want to hear from them. We want to know about it. We want to at least be given a fighting chance to understand the concerns and to act on them.”