Protest raises questions about Radford University student's 2019 death

University Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategic Operations Ashley Schumaker confirmed on Friday that the university’s position remained the same.

Schumaker released the police report Friday at the request of The Roanoke Times after the university previously refused to do so, “due to an on-going investigation by the Virginia State Police, which is an allowable exemption under FOIA. The investigation has since concluded. And, as a result, the report is being provided,” she wrote in an email.

When asked about the university’s response to Lobo-Perez’s death, Schumaker sent the same answer previously sent by the university when asked the same question in December.

“Radford University expresses its deepest sympathy to the family and loved ones of Aris Lobo Perez. The Lobo Perez family has been and will continue to be in the thoughts and prayers of members of the Radford family,” Schumaker wrote in an email.

Schumaker concluded the response by stating, “the University does not have any additional comment regarding this matter.”

Perez said President Brian Hemphill never spoke with her personally, and she was only given two bags of clothes and an honorary diploma when she came to Radford the day after her son’s death.