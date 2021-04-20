Protester blocks pipeline work in Giles County

A pipeline protester is again blocking work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline, this time in Newport.

A woman locked herself to equipment early Tuesday morning along the pipeline right of way, according to Appalachians Against Pipelines.

"THE FIGHT CONTINUES," read a banner next to the exposed pipeline in a photograph released by the group.

Nearby, a rally was being held near the Newport Volunteer Fire Department on Virginia 42.

Human blockades of construction of the natural gas pipeline have been common since construction began in 2018.

Last month, two tree-sitters were removed from their perches in Montgomery County, ending what was by far the longest continuing protest.

