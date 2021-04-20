Protester who blocked pipeline work in Giles County is charged, jailed

"THE FIGHT CONTINUES," read a banner next to the exposed pipeline as it ran through a Giles County meadow, shown in a photo from Appalachians Against Pipelines.

Last month, two tree-sitters were removed from their perches in Montgomery County, ending after about two and a half years what was by far the longest continuing protest. Both are being held without bond pending hearings on criminal charges. They also are scheduled to appear in circuit court, where a judge in a civil case ordered them down last November.

A preliminary injunction was sought by Mountain Valley, which says the protests are delaying a project that will deliver needed natural gas to markets along the East Coast.

In recent months, much of the work on the section of a 303-mile pipeline that crosses through the New River and Roanoke valleys — on a route north of Blacksburg and south of Roanoke — has consisted of maintaining erosion and sediment control measures set up over the winter.

One exception was where the protest took place. Crews are clearing land, digging trenches and laying pipe on an 8-mile stretch west of Blacksburg, the State Water Control Board was told last week.

In the past, Mountain Valley has been cited repeatedly for allowing muddy runoff to wash away from construction zones.