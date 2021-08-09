 Skip to main content
Protesters block Mountain Valley Pipeline site in Elliston
Protesters block Mountain Valley Pipeline site in Elliston

Protesters were blocking multiple construction sites of the Mountain Valley Pipeline Monday morning in Elliston.

Although the area was not clearly visible from U.S. 460, one of the activists said in a telephone interview that 50 to 100 people were involved, either as participants or observers.

Jim Steitz of Charlotte, North Carolina, said he and others were standing on a construction bridge “arranged to make it more difficult” for pipeline workers to cross.

“We are not chained to anything we don’t own,” he said, declining to elaborate.

“President Biden, Governor Northam and Mountain Valley Pipeline officials have been told that clearly the world and civilization as we recognize it cannot survive more conduits of fossil fuels,” Steitz said.

“I will not consent to that, and that’s why I’m here.”

Police were at the scene, but Steitz said he had not been approached as of 8 a.m.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

