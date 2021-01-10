Protesters gather at Rocky Mount Police Department after two officers placed on leave for being at Capitol riot

Craighead said the BLM protest began about 12:45 p.m. Sunday. She did not know how long they would stay. She carried a sign that said “Silence is Violence.”

Franklin County School Board Member Penny Blue joined the protesters. “I’m here because the town police, along with the board of supervisors and other people, leadership, in this community are all complicit with what’s going on. They are against Black Lives Matter, but support the militia,” she said. “When we marched this summer, we had no weapons and we had children. The militia was down the street dressed with guns. It’s because the leadership in this town and this city is complicit with what is going on.”

Gloria Freeman Martin sat in her car parked outside the department with a cardboard windshield sign saying, “EVICTED!!! Get out of our house now!”

“We are never going to solve this problem. I think President Trump was a good thing for America because he finally let people who were hiding come from under the cover and think they could get away with things. And right now while it’s out in the open, we should not be working for unity, we should be working for equality – that’s what Black Lives Matter is all about,” Martin said. “We’re not asking for unity, we are asking for equality. To live in this world, in America, just like white people do and be treated just like human beings, not because we are white or black, just be treated like humans.”

