Protesters gather at Rocky Mount Police Department after two officers placed on leave for being at Capitol riot

The Rocky Mount Police Department on Sunday said it notified federal authorities that two of its off-duty officers were present during Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.
As news of the officers’ involvement spread, about a dozen members of Black Lives Matter of Franklin County gathered Sunday outside the department’s building on North Main Street.
“We came out to let them know enough is enough, and they have to all be held accountable for the two officers’ actions this past Wednesday,” said Bridgette Craighead, chapter president. “Nobody has ever challenged them before. We want to know what’s going on in our courthouse and the police departments—behind closed doors — I want to know all of that. We want to know all of that.”
The police department said the officers have been placed on administrative leave pending reviews.
“The Town of Rocky Mount fully supports all lawful expressions of freedom of speech and assembly by its employees but does not condone the unlawful acts that occurred that day,” a news release said.
The town's news release did not say how the department became aware of the officers' participation or what role they might have played. It did not name the two officers.
Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered Wednesday to hear him speak near the White House as Congress met to certify the electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden. The supporters, urged on by Trump, then marched to the Capitol and stormed the building. Five people have died, including a Capitol police officer.
Craighead said the BLM protest began about 12:45 p.m. Sunday. She did not know how long they would stay. She carried a sign that said “Silence is Violence.”
Franklin County School Board Member Penny Blue joined the protesters. “I’m here because the town police, along with the board of supervisors and other people, leadership, in this community are all complicit with what’s going on. They are against Black Lives Matter, but support the militia,” she said. “When we marched this summer, we had no weapons and we had children. The militia was down the street dressed with guns. It’s because the leadership in this town and this city is complicit with what is going on.”
Gloria Freeman Martin sat in her car parked outside the department with a cardboard windshield sign saying, “EVICTED!!! Get out of our house now!”
“We are never going to solve this problem. I think President Trump was a good thing for America because he finally let people who were hiding come from under the cover and think they could get away with things. And right now while it’s out in the open, we should not be working for unity, we should be working for equality – that’s what Black Lives Matter is all about,” Martin said. “We’re not asking for unity, we are asking for equality. To live in this world, in America, just like white people do and be treated just like human beings, not because we are white or black, just be treated like humans.”