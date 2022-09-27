Protesters make case day before scheduled Roanoke County development vote

Despite a unanimous recommendation from the planning commission earlier this month to approve a mixed-use development in Roanoke County, residents opposing the project are still fighting against it.

Cars honked in support as they passed the approximately 50 protesters at the park-and-ride off of Interstate 81 who have vocally opposed the project on nearby Edgebrook Road, which aims to bring a four-story hotel and up to 85 townhomes to the 32-acre lot.

Lynne Bledsoe expressed her displeasure with the project at the Sept. 6 commission meeting, and again on Tuesday as she held a sign that read “no hotel.”

We feel we’ve been ignored, and the county just wants a piece of the hotel pie,” she said Tuesday afternoon.

Bledsoe and many others who oppose the project often refer to the land being currently zoned for single family homes, and that’s what she said many neighbors and herself were promised it would remain by developers at the time of their purchases.

But county staff have maintained its future land use map supports the ABoone project, and special use permits are often used for these types of development projects, among others.

Bledsoe and others have pointed to the fact the map is from 2005 as a reason it is no longer valid, and have additionally said the traffic studies performed near the site support the current infrastructure’s ability to handle the development.

She also said she has a petition signed by more than 300 residents who are against rezoning the land for the project.

County spokeswoman Amy Whittaker wrote in an email early Tuesday afternoon that county staff would not be speaking on the project Tuesday, but would rather be waiting until Wednesday’s board of supervisors meeting to give its presentation.

However, Catawba District Supervisor Martha Hooker spoke briefly about the project possibly being built in her district.

“I hear their concerns … I’ve been contacted by many of them, and I do hear their concerns,” she said over the phone early Tuesday evening.

Hooker said she would have more to say on the matter at Wednesday’s meeting where a vote to approve or disapprove the project is set to take place.

Larry Shouse, who has lived on neighboring Old Course Lane for the last 14 years, said he believes the hotel is not needed, something the planning commission said was not its job to decide.

Catawba District commission representative Troy Henderson said earlier this month developer Alexander Boone has made concessions on the property, and he tends to believe local developers put more care into the projects than out-of-town developers.

“I don’t see this as a bad use of land,” he said at the commission meeting.

One change Boone made was to eliminate an office complex from the plan, which was replaced with additional town homes.

Other complaints have been levied against the project including decreased property values and bringing sex trafficking to the area, something Bledsoe said she’s been told by local law enforcement is an issue at the park-and-ride already.

Boone has previously said the project would not lower the property values.

“I have seen hundreds of projects like this and that’s never the case,” he said Sept. 6.

He has also said it’s not possible to build the single family homes on the property – topography and proximity doesn’t make it realistic to build $500,000 houses on the site, something developer Joe Thomas, who sold the land to Boone in 2021, has also conceded.

Though a sale price has yet been listed, county records state the property to be assessed for tax purposes at $522,500.

Shouse said he also had concerns about the effects from blasting the land to build the development would have on surrounding houses.

Bledsoe and others have seemed to come to terms with the fact that single family homes will likely not be built on the plot, but she said her and others “could live with” town homes, but nothing commercial.”

Neighbor Mike Davis said his only question for the county was a simple one.

“How much money is worth more than morality,” referencing the citizens’ concerns seemingly falling on deaf ears.

Tomorrow’s supervisor meeting will begin at 3 p.m., but public hearings like the one regarding the Edgebrook project take place at 7 p.m. in the main chambers of the Roanoke Administration Building on 5204 Bernard Dr.

Bledsoe said she and others will be there to once again speak in opposition.