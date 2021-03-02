Protesting Montgomery Co. students on reopening decision: 'It shows a lack of consideration.'

“There is no footing to stand on,” she said.

A few board members who supported the change offered some responses to the criticism during Tuesday's meeting.

Dana Partin said she has seen as much positive response to the change as she has seen negative. She said she's heard from teachers in all of the strands who she described as "ecstatic" about the change.

"I've seen an overwhelming amount of positivity," Partin said. "Just as much as children and teachers and parents ... don't want to go back or feel like they're not ready to go back ... I've heard just as much of the positive. So, we need to keep in mind there are positive and negative and this is not a totally one-sided thing."

Partin has over the past weeks repeatedly pointed out that the remote option will remain for families who are uncomfortable about putting their children in the classroom for a full day.

Gunin Kiran echoed some of Partin's comments and pointed out other results of the survey.

With all groups included, the entire Montgomery County community was nearly split on the whether the district should return to full-day, in-person instruction. Just 50.4% of all respondents showed no support for the change.