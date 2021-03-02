Protesting Montgomery students on reopening decision: 'It shows a lack of consideration.'

CHRISTIANSBURG — About two dozen people stood in front of the entrance to the Montgomery County School Board office Tuesday night to protest a recent decision for students to take part in full-day, in-person classes four times a week.
The protest took place prior to a 7 p.m. board meeting.
The protest, along with an online petition that calls on the school board to reconsider its decision, reflects the mixed reception toward Montgomery County Public Schools’ plans to further open up the schools next week.
Supporters of the plan have pointed to ongoing hurdles such as difficulties with remote learning and a rise in poor grades, but critics have questioned whether the upcoming measure amid the ongoing pandemic is coming too quickly.
The school system has been using a hybrid model of remote learning and half-day, in-person instruction. An all-remote option has been in place and will continue.
Criticisms and concerns about the move to another instruction level were reiterated by students Tuesday. School Board members Penny Franklin, Sue Kass and Mark Cherbaka — members who opposed the change but lost on a 4-3 vote — briefly stopped by the demonstration to praise the students, hear more about their stances and encourage them to continue speaking up, even if the results aren’t quite immediate.
Several students also raised concerns about routine disruptions due to the schedule change.
Joci Shelton, a Christiansburg High School junior and who helped create the recent petition, said she and peers around her age are likely capable of handling the shakeup. But she said she worries for younger students who can take significantly more time to adjust.
Cherbaka asked some of the students about whether they are more worried about the physical health risks or the changes in schedule.
“It’s a good combination,” Shelton said in response. “It’s an overload of new information to learn.”
Natalie Miller, a CHS junior, provided a simple reason for why she came out to the protest: “To make sure the school board is hearing our student voice.”
Miller acknowledged that the chances of whether the board could reverse course is not high, she said it’s important she and her peers are heard.
“We think, regardless, they should be listening to our voice on every issue,” she said.
Miller said ideally she’d like to see the board reverse course and keep the current instruction level as it is. But she said she’s aware that request is not very realistic at this point as the district has already started preparations for the change.
Miller pointed to the recent additions of air filtration units in classrooms and plans to set up tents during lunch periods — some of the mitigation measures that school officials plan to add to address the anticipated rise in classroom sizes.
One issue several students brought up in their criticisms of the board is the results of a recent survey that asked several groups — students, teachers, parents, among others — about whether they support the upcoming change.
The two facts students they said found most disappointing is that most of them and teachers — more than three quarters of teachers surveyed, to be exact — showed no support for the change.
Miller said decisions made in light of factors such as the recent survey results is one reason she’s critical of the elected body.
“I don’t feel they’re as receptive as they should be,” she said.
Kate Walker, a CHS freshman, also pointed to the survey results, particularly the responses from teachers.
“I think it shows a lack of consideration,” she said, adding that the entire situation has also been taxing on her and other students’ mental well being.
Shelton said she hasn’t seen a significant and encouraging drop in cases and no outcry for the schools to further reopen.
“There is no footing to stand on,” she said.
Other board members who have supported the change haven’t returned requests seeking comment on the recent calls from students. Superintendent Mark Miear also hasn’t returned requests for comment.
The board was meeting as of press time Tuesday night and there was no plan for it to reconsider its prior decision.
The board members who did stop by to chat with the protestors praised their efforts and encouraged them to continue.
“I’m so proud of you all,” Franklin said.
Franklin also explained that she, Kass and Chebarka can’t introduce measures to reverse last week’s decision based on the board’s rules. She said only a member who supported the change can do that.
Cherbaka said one of the issues he’s had with the reopening talks is the data and advice from the local health department, which he said he has found insufficient. He also told students that just because the data appears to back to a speeding up of the reopening, it doesn’t mean the district should necessarily do so.
“Just because you raise the risk and get away with it does not make it safe,” he said.
Cherbaka, however, encouraged the students to keep pressing school officials.