Protesting Montgomery students on reopening decision: 'It shows a lack of consideration.'

Several students also raised concerns about routine disruptions due to the schedule change.

Joci Shelton, a Christiansburg High School junior and who helped create the recent petition, said she and peers around her age are likely capable of handling the shakeup. But she said she worries for younger students who can take significantly more time to adjust.

Cherbaka asked some of the students about whether they are more worried about the physical health risks or the changes in schedule.

“It’s a good combination,” Shelton said in response. “It’s an overload of new information to learn.”

Natalie Miller, a CHS junior, provided a simple reason for why she came out to the protest: “To make sure the school board is hearing our student voice.”

Miller acknowledged that the chances of whether the board could reverse course is not high, she said it’s important she and her peers are heard.

“We think, regardless, they should be listening to our voice on every issue,” she said.