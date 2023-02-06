The deadline for public comments on the Mountain Valley Pipeline's proposed route through the Jefferson National Forest has been extended.

A 45-day public input session would have expired Monday, but the U.S. Forest Service granted an extension to Feb. 21.

The move came after individuals and organizations — many of them opposed to the natural gas pipeline crossing a 3.5-mile segment of the forest in Giles and Montgomery Counties and a small portion in Monroe County, West Virginia — requested more time.

In December, the Forest Service released its third draft environmental impact study of the pipeline's path through forests, across streams and under the Appalachian Trail atop Peters Mountain.

After taking public comments, the government is expected to act on Mountain Valley's application sometime over the summer.

Twice before, the Forest Service approved a permit for Mountain Valley — only to have it overturned by a federal appeals court, which expressed concerns about erosion and sedimentation caused by construction of the buried pipe.

A third attempt with the Forest Service is but one of several hurdles the joint venture must clear before it can complete work on the 303-mile pipeline through the two Virginias.

Also required are permits for stream crossings and a finding that the project would not jeopardize endangered species in its path. Those approvals were granted and later remanded by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Comments to the Forest Service can be submitted online at https://cara.fs2c.usda.gov/Public/CommentInput?Project=50036, or mailed to George Washington & Jefferson National Forests, MVP Project, 5162 Valleypointe Parkway, Roanoke, VA 24019.