Salem residents can comment during a Tuesday public hearing on proposed changes to attendance zones for several city elementary schools.

The hearing will be at 6 p.m. in the Andrew Lewis Middle School auditorium and focus on adjusted attendance zones that would affect three elementary schools, South Salem, G.W. Carver and East Salem.

The change has been proposed to make way for new students as a result of the Simms Farm housing development and the redevelopment of the former Valleydale plant as a residential complex.

The Simms Farm project is expected to have the biggest impact, with a possible 30 to 50 new students expected as families move into the projected 140 new homes, according to Superintendent Curtis Hicks.

“South Salem was built with some additional capacity, in anticipation of possible developments,” Hicks said.

The proposed shift in attendance zones will result in some of the existing attendance zone boundaries for East Salem Elementary School being absorbed by South Salem Elementary School.

The Simms Farm development will feed into several residential streets. The reason for the shifting attendance zone is to avoid a situation where students on one side of the road are bused to one school, while students on the opposite side are bused to another, according to Hicks.

Should the attendance zone boundary changes be approved, Hicks said all current students at East Salem Elementary will be able to continue to attend that school until moving up to Andrew Lewis Middle School. But younger siblings of those East Salem students will attend South Salem instead.

G.W. Carver Elementary School would also have its attendance zone expanded to accommodate new students who may occupy the Valleydale Lofts Apartments.

While Hicks said that he expected the change in attendance zones to have “very little impact” on current students, he said he wanted to give parents the opportunity to voice concerns before the boundaries were revised.

Following Wednesday's public hearing, the proposal is scheduled to be considered by the Salem City School Board during its April 11 meeting.