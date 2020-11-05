 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public health official asks for help in reaching out to those exposed to COVID-19
0 comments

Public health official asks for help in reaching out to those exposed to COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}

With cases of COVID-19 rising rapidly in Southwest Virginia, it could become more difficult to reach people quickly to let them know they have been exposed to the virus.

Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, is asking people who receive positive test results to help out by thinking about who they might have been near and then reaching out to those people.

To help halt the spread to the disease, those who might have been exposed are asked to quarantine. The disease can be spread before people develop symptoms — and even if they have no symptoms at all.

“Our case counts have gone up dramatically in the last two weeks. We expect this trend is going to continue. For that reason we have to prioritize our case investigations,” she said. “So it’s really important for everybody to help each other by notifying people they have been around if they tested positive for COVID-19”

If you are identified as a close contact — if you have been within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more over 24 hours, and masks weren’t worn — then you are required to quarantine for 14 days.

That means staying away from other people, including those who live in your home.

“You cannot test out of quarantine,” Morrow said. “You can go, get tested, see what your status is and to make sure you are monitoring your health.”

Marion hospital halts admissions

The Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Marion has ceased admissions in light of an outbreak that as of Thursday has infected 24 staff and 28 patients.

The Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services said many of those who are infected are in the geriatric unit. One of the staff members is in the hospital.

The department on Tuesday began testing all staff and patients.

Cynthia Morrow

Dr. Cynthia Morrow

 Courtesy of Dr. Cynthia Morrow

 

Thursday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 1,366 to 187,202

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 68 to 12,865

Statewide deaths: Up 11 to 3,688

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: 161

Bath County: Up 28

Bedford County: Up 18 to 1,370

Buena Vista: Up 2 to 136

Botetourt County: Up 6 to 514

Covington: Up 1 to 62

Craig County: 64

Floyd County: Up 3 to 264

Franklin County: Up 24 to 1,066

Giles County: Up 2 to 157

Lexington: Up 5 to 271

Lynchburg: Up 12 to 2,141

Montgomery County: Up 29 to 3,061

Pulaski County: Up 8 to 333

Radford: Up 7 to 987

Roanoke: Up, 34 to 3,125

Roanoke County: Up 31 to 1,823

Rockbridge County: Up 4 to 164

Salem: Up 6 to 650

Wythe County: Up 4 to 361

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Most Roanoke elementary students return to classrooms for first time since March

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert