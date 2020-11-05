Public health official asks for help in reaching out to those exposed to COVID-19

With cases of COVID-19 rising rapidly in Southwest Virginia, it could become more difficult to reach people quickly to let them know they have been exposed to the virus.

Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, is asking people who receive positive test results to help out by thinking about who they might have been near and then reaching out to those people.

To help halt the spread to the disease, those who might have been exposed are asked to quarantine. The disease can be spread before people develop symptoms — and even if they have no symptoms at all.

“Our case counts have gone up dramatically in the last two weeks. We expect this trend is going to continue. For that reason we have to prioritize our case investigations,” she said. “So it’s really important for everybody to help each other by notifying people they have been around if they tested positive for COVID-19”

If you are identified as a close contact — if you have been within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more over 24 hours, and masks weren’t worn — then you are required to quarantine for 14 days.

That means staying away from other people, including those who live in your home.