Public hearing, vote scheduled for Sheetz request in Blacksburg

A request tied to a plan to build a Sheetz gas station on the edge of the First & Main shopping center is set for a public hearing and a vote by Blacksburg Town Council Tuesday.

Sheetz is seeking conditional use permits from the town for the establishment of a gas station — for the gasoline pumps — and the installation of exterior speakers.

Sheetz, which is calling for an approximately 4,900-square-foot building to be used for its retail and fast-food services, is looking to open on a 1.6-acre First & Main outparcel at 1704 S. Main St.

The gas station, which also calls for the provision of several Tesla electric vehicle charging stations, is among the latest developments being proposed for the area in and around First & Main. The area, already home to a movie theater and several restaurants, has seen some steady development over the past several years.

Sheetz, however, is running into pushback from some town residents, who have raised concerns such as whether the town truly needs a gas station in that area.

Another concern, which town council members share, is noise from the exterior speakers.

Uses for the exterior speakers under the initial project plans included music and promotional messages — now common features at many gas stations — but Sheetz has since agreed to limit employment of the outdoor devices to customer questions and emergency and safety-related reasons.

Council members didn’t see the community value in playing music and broadcast around the clock, said Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith.

“We made it plain that we saw no reason to do that,” she said. “The concern on council is that the sound would drift to [nearby] neighborhoods.”

Regarding other concerns such as whether the town needs another gas station, Hager-Smith said that’s more of an economic matter and not the issue town council is being asked to take action on. The mayor, who drives an electric car, expressed a similar response to some who raised concerns about the continued use of internal combustion engines in their comments against the gas station.

Hager-Smith said the issue over the proposed project has more to do with the quality of life.

“We can’t call balls and strikes in the economic market,” Hager-Smith said. “That’s not what we exist for.”

The proposed Sheetz would include “five gas dispensers to serve a total of 10 fueling positions,” according to plans. The business also plans to provide eight Tesla electric vehicle charging stations.

The retail and fast-food portions of the proposed Sheetz are allowed by-right in the general commercial zoning district that covers the property for the gas station.

The council will meet Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the town municipal building.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.