Publisher's Note: About Memorial Day's digital-only edition
hr memorialday 052719 p01

Chris Ferris (left), and Randy Holman post the colors during the Memorial Day ceremony by the Roanoke Valley Veterans Council at the Roanoke Valley War Memorial in Lee Plaza.

 HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times

On Monday, as our nation honors those who gave their lives in service to our country, a reminder to our readers that The Roanoke Times will not be publishing a printed newspaper.

Instead, an abbreviated e-edition of The Roanoke Times will be available on our website, www.roanoke.com. Print subscribers are automatically able to receive this by going to www.roanoke.ccom/activate to register. For assistance getting registered, please send us an email at customer@roanoke.com.

The Roanoke Times will publish the comics, puzzles and the bridge column for Monday in Sunday’s printed newspaper.

The reasons for this are the same as last year. The Roanoke Times is still feeling the negative economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and publishing the holiday edition online-only has lower costs than print publication. The newspaper will still have reporters, photographers and editors working through the holiday weekend and will publish breaking news and sports updates on www.roanoke.com.

